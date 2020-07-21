Foresite : Announces Partnership with Telarus, Providing Full Suite of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service and Compliance Services

Foresite, a managed security and cyber-consulting services provider, is pleased to announce we are now offering our full suite of cybersecurity-as-a-service and compliance services via Telarus, the largest privately-held technology services distributor.

This exclusive agreement covers the US, UK, and CAN territories. Telarus agents will have access to our pre-sales resources for help with marketing collateral, identifying and scoping opportunities, no need to add resources to your team to add new revenue streams from project-based and recurring services.

“We are excited to Partner with Telarus,” said Marc Brungardt, president of Foresite. “We look forward to bringing high-value cybersecurity solutions to market together through the Telarus impressive master agent portfolio. We believe this is an area we can grow rapidly together.”

Telarus is the country’s largest privately held technology services distributor. A master agent of business data, voice, and cloud services; the company is known for its unique software pricing tools and mobile apps. Telarus combines support from the country’s 250 leading service providers to help clients grow, with best-in-class services in cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices. A partnership with Foresite adds innovative compliance services to its robust portfolio of technology solutions.

“We are excited to add Foresite to the collection of cybersecurity solutions offered to our partners,” said Dominique Singer, vice president of business development – cybersecurity at Telarus. “With their incredible arsenal of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services our partners will be able to offer more protection services to their clients.”

About Foresite

Foresite is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services focused on delivering comprehensive solutions to protect our clients from increasingly persistent cyber threats. Foresite’s solutions empower organisations with vigilance and expertise to proactively identify, respond, and remediate cyberattacks and breaches. For more information, visit us at http://foresite.com or contact us at info@foresite.com

