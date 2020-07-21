Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foresite : Announces Partnership with Telarus, Providing Full Suite of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service and Compliance Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Foresite, a managed security and cyber-consulting services provider, is pleased to announce we are now offering our full suite of cybersecurity-as-a-service and compliance services via Telarus, the largest privately-held technology services distributor.

This exclusive agreement covers the US, UK, and CAN territories. Telarus agents will have access to our pre-sales resources for help with marketing collateral, identifying and scoping opportunities, no need to add resources to your team to add new revenue streams from project-based and recurring services.

“We are excited to Partner with Telarus,” said Marc Brungardt, president of Foresite. “We look forward to bringing high-value cybersecurity solutions to market together through the Telarus impressive master agent portfolio. We believe this is an area we can grow rapidly together.”

Telarus is the country’s largest privately held technology services distributor. A master agent of business data, voice, and cloud services; the company is known for its unique software pricing tools and mobile apps. Telarus combines support from the country’s 250 leading service providers to help clients grow, with best-in-class services in cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices. A partnership with Foresite adds innovative compliance services to its robust portfolio of technology solutions.

“We are excited to add Foresite to the collection of cybersecurity solutions offered to our partners,” said Dominique Singer, vice president of business development – cybersecurity at Telarus. “With their incredible arsenal of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services our partners will be able to offer more protection services to their clients.”

About Foresite

Foresite is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services focused on delivering comprehensive solutions to protect our clients from increasingly persistent cyber threats. Foresite’s solutions empower organisations with vigilance and expertise to proactively identify, respond, and remediate cyberattacks and breaches. For more information, visit us at http://foresite.com or contact us at info@foresite.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pMobile Map Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Adoption of Technologically Advanced Mobiles to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Aims to Source 100% Renewable Energy By 2030
DJ
01:30pSDIPTECH AB : (publ) - Sdiptech updates the financial targets
AQ
01:28pUSAA : Creates Chief Brand Office to Unify Brand Voice
PR
01:27pProfit or not? Analysts divided ahead of Tesla's second-quarter results
RE
01:27pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since June 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:26pNORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
01:26pInternational Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition Announces New Virtual Event as Live Show is Rescheduled for 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group