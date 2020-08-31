Forest City Diagnostic Imaging Expands Its Patient Care Team in Rockford, Illinois!

Introducing Radiologists Dr. David F. Saldanha, MD and Dr. Vikram Sobti MD, MBA

Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC (FCDI), northern Illinois' largest independent diagnostic imaging center, is announcing two incredible additions to the FCDI patient care team, Radiologists Dr. David F. Saldanha, MD and Dr. Vikram Sobti MD, MBA. FCDI has a long history of providing expert care: We have a patient-focused and compassionate staff, a dedicated physician/patient referral program, staff accessibility with a focus on service and availability, affordable care coupled with cost-effective global billing, and highly-trained medical professionals. With the addition of Dr. Saldanha and Dr. Sobti, it proves our continued commitment in providing the experienced and advanced care that our customers expect.

Introducing Radiologist Dr. David F. Saldanha, MD.

Dr. Saldanha is a dual board-certified Radiologist in Diagnostic and Vascular Interventional Radiology, to include complex recanalization techniques, as well as chronic venous insufficiency and post-thrombotic syndrome interventions. He is a specialist in complex peripheral arterial disease as well as interventional oncology. He has extensive research experience as a Co-Investigator at the University of Chicago, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the University of Illinois. His professional affiliations include the Society of Interventional Radiology and Radiological Society of North America and the American College of Radiology.

Introducing Radiologist Dr. Vikram Sobti MD, MBA.

Dr. Sobti is a board-certified Radiologist with advanced training in Cancer/Abdominal Imaging, Neuro and Spine Radiology, with an emphasis on Management/Strategy and Clinical Informatics. He has extensive participation in hospital administration strategic planning, budgeting, forecasting and IT implementation. He is the Executive Vice President and Medical Director of Multus Medical, a 3D imaging and artificial intelligence healthcare company and is CEO of Innovative Radiology PC, a specialty radiology group. Professional affiliations to include RSNA, ACR, ARRS and ASER.

“Forest City Diagnostic Imaging has been serving the Rockford, Illinois and surrounding communities for over 20 years,” said Vickie Lyford, operations manager at FCDI. “Our mission is to provide best-in-class affordable care through the use of advanced technology. We are extremely proud to be advancing our patient care team with the addition of two highly trained and experienced Radiologists: Dr. Saldanha and Dr. Sobti.”

About Forest City Diagnostic Imaging

Founded in 1998, Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC is the largest privately held Northern Illinois' Independent Diagnostic Imaging Center. Our team of contracted Radiologists are board certified in Radiology, many are sub-specialty trained to include Body, Neuro and Interventional expertise. Our technologists have over 100 years of combined experience. FCDI is a highly compassionate and expert imaging center - our goal is to be precise, punctual, personable, and to provide the highest quality imaging with accurate and concise interpretations. To learn more about FCDI visit www.ForestCityDI.com or call us (815) 398-1300.

