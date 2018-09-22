Foresters Financial : and KaBOOM! Celebrate Building 150 Playgrounds Together While Increasing Play Opportunities for Minneapolis Kids

More Than 200 Community Volunteers Build State-of-the-art Playground in
Six Hours at Jenny Lind Elementary School
The Minneapolis community was revitalized today thanks to a new
playground built at Jenny Lind Elementary School. In just six hours,
more than 200 volunteers from Foresters Financial™, Jenny Lind
Elementary School and the national non-profit KaBOOM! created the new
playspace, which will serve more than 1,300 children and their families
in the local community for years to come. Foresters Financial also
celebrated its 150th playground build with KaBOOM!.
"For over 140 years Foresters Financial has focused on our Purpose,
which is to help families and strengthen communities," said Jim Boyle,
President and CEO, Foresters Financial. “We’ve had a special
relationship with Jenny Lind Elementary for about five years now, and
being able to celebrate this milestone here is exceptional.”
The design for the new playground is based on drawings created by
neighborhood children at a special Design Day event held in June when
community members met with organizers from KaBOOM! and Foresters
Financial to design their dream playground. The drawings inspired the
final playground design.
Since 2006, Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! have built 150 beautiful
playspaces across 86 cities in 31 states and provinces throughout North
America. Thanks to the hard work of over 9,900 Foresters members, sales
partners and guests for the last eleven years, we are positively
impacting the lives of more than 5 million children by providing them
with access to play. Through each new playground, families are better
able to spend quality time together right in their own neighborhoods,
playing alongside Foresters members and community partners.
“This playground will create an innovative space for children and
families to engage in play together,” said Liz Corris, Assistant
Principal, Jenny Lind Elementary School. “Our school community was
deeply impacted by three high-profile and tragic events this past
summer. We are deeply hopeful that this playground build will provide
our community an opportunity to heal from these incidents by coming
together for the purpose of creating a safe space for our children to
play.”
Play is the business of childhood and is essential to the physical,
cognitive, creative, social and emotional development of every kid. It’s
how kids build strong muscles and healthy bodies; it’s how they learn
problem-solving, conflict resolution and creativity; it’s how they make
friends and build strong bonds with adults. Play is critical to a kid’s
ability to thrive.
Foresters Financial is a KaBOOM! Founding Partner and National Partner.
Since 1996, KaBOOM! has been dedicated to ensuring that all kids get the
balance and active play they need to thrive.
About Jenny Lind Elementary School
Jenny Lind Elementary School is a Minneapolis Public School located in
the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood of North Minneapolis. We are a culturally
rich community serving 450 students in Pre-Kindergarten through 5th
grade. Our staff create and nurture a supportive, student-centered
learning community that promotes personal empowerment, academic growth
and social emotional well-being for all.
About Foresters Financial
Foresters Financial™ is an international financial services provider
with more than three million clients and members in the United States,
Canada and the United Kingdom, and total funds under management of $45.1
billion1. With a history of more than 140 years, we provide
life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help
families achieve their financial goals, protect their families and
improve their communities. For more information, visit foresters.com.
Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The
Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don
Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.
Products offered vary by country. Not all products are available for
distribution in all jurisdictions. In the United States, products are
offered by The Independent Order of Foresters and its subsidiaries,
including Foresters Financial Services, Inc. a registered broker-dealer.
Securities, life insurance and annuity products are offered through
Foresters Financial Services, Inc. or independent producers. Insurance
products are issued by Foresters Life Insurance and Annuity Company, New
York, or The Independent Order of Foresters. Investment advisory
products and services are offered through Foresters Advisory Services,
LLC, a registered investment adviser.
1 in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2017
About KaBOOM!
KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids –
especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through
great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play
the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the
importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build
or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million
volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for
all kids, visit kaboom.org and
join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom,
facebook.com/kaboom
and instagram.com/kaboom.
#playmatters #PLAYceforKids
414828F CAN/US (09/18)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180922005004/en/