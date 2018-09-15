Foresters Financial : and KaBOOM! Partner to Increase Play Opportunities for Detroit Kids

Community Volunteers Build State-of-the-art Playground in Six Hours at
Freedom Path Park
The Detroit community was revitalized today thanks to a new playground
built at Freedom Path Park. In just six hours, more than 200 volunteers
from Foresters Financial™, Grand Seven Detroit and the national
non-profit KaBOOM! created the new playspace, which will serve more than
800 children and their families in the local community for years to come.
"For over 140 years Foresters Financial has focused on our Purpose,
which is to help families and strengthen communities," said Jim Boyle,
President and CEO, Foresters Financial. "In 2018 we are excited to
complete our 150th playground build with KaBOOM!. This partnership
creates safe play areas where families can spend quality time together
while developing young bodies and minds. We know the Detroit community
will use this playground for many years to come."
The design for the new playground is based on drawings created by
neighborhood children at a special Design Day event held in July when
community members met with organizers from KaBOOM! and Foresters
Financial to design their dream playground. The drawings inspired the
final playground design.
Since 2006, Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! have built more than 144
beautiful playspaces across 86 cities in 31 states and provinces
throughout North America and by the end of 2018, Foresters Financial
will have funded more than 150 playgrounds. Thanks to the hard work of
over 9,900 Foresters members, sales partners and guests for the last
eleven years, we are positively impacting the lives of more than 5
million children by providing them with access to play. Through each new
playground, families are better able to spend quality time together
right in their own neighborhoods, playing alongside Foresters members
and community partners.
Grand 7 Detroit was started by leadership at Harvest Christian church
with a desire to create a vibrant, thriving community near the
intersection of Grand River and 7 Mile Road, near Harvest Christian
Church. They now own 35 properties in this neighborhood and are offering
low income rentals to people in the area. G7D is excited that this
playground is not only a pinnacle of their efforts, but also creates a
safe place for children to play, drawing more families to the
neighborhood.
Play is the business of childhood and is essential to the physical,
cognitive, creative, social and emotional development of every kid. It’s
how kids build strong muscles and healthy bodies; it’s how they learn
problem-solving, conflict resolution and creativity; it’s how they make
friends and build strong bonds with adults. Play is critical to a kid’s
ability to thrive.
Foresters Financial is a KaBOOM! Founding Partner and National Partner.
Since 1996, KaBOOM! has been dedicated to ensuring that all kids get the
balance and active play they need to thrive.
About Grand Seven Detroit
Grand 7 Detroit is releasing life and hope into the community through
the rehabilitation of homes, neighborhoods and the operation of
recreation, education, and business facilities and services starting in
Northwest Detroit.
About Foresters Financial
Foresters Financial™ is an international financial services provider
with more than three million clients and members in the United States,
Canada and the United Kingdom, and total funds under management of $45.1
billion1. With a history of more than 140 years, we provide
life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help
families achieve their financial goals, protect their families and
improve their communities. For more information, visit foresters.com.
About KaBOOM!
KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids –
especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through
great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play
the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the
importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build
or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million
volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for
all kids, visit kaboom.org and
