Foresters Financial : and KaBOOM! Partner to Increase Play Opportunities for Schenectady Kids

Community Volunteers Build State-of-the-art Playground in Six Hours at
Steinmetz Homes
The Schenectady community was revitalized today thanks to a new
playground built at Steinmetz Homes. In just six hours, more than 200
volunteers from Foresters Financial™, the Boys & Girls Clubs of
Schenectady and the national non-profit KaBOOM! created the new
playspace, which will serve more than 1,200 children and their families
in the local community for years to come.
"For over 140 years Foresters Financial has focused on our Purpose,
which is to help families and strengthen communities," said Jim Boyle,
President and CEO, Foresters Financial. "In 2018 we are excited to
complete our 150th playground build with KaBOOM!. This partnership
creates safe play areas where families can spend quality time together
while developing young bodies and minds. We know the Schenectady
community will use this playground for many years to come."
The design for the new playground is based on drawings created by
neighborhood children at a special Design Day event held in July when
community members met with organizers from KaBOOM! and Foresters
Financial to design their dream playground. The drawings inspired the
final playground design.
“This playground is a dream we could not achieve without the support of
KaBOOM! and Foresters Financial,” said Richard Homenick, Executive
Director of the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority. “Bringing kids
and parents together to put their ideas on paper and then watch their
vision come to life in one day is just something amazing.”
Since 2006, Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! have built over 145
beautiful playspaces across 86 cities in 31 states and provinces
throughout North America and by the end of 2018, Foresters Financial
will have funded more than 150 playgrounds. Thanks to the hard work of
over 9,900 Foresters members, sales partners and guests for the last
eleven years, we are positively impacting the lives of more than 5
million children by providing them with access to play. Through each new
playground, families are better able to spend quality time together
right in their own neighborhoods, playing alongside Foresters members
and community partners.
“Having accessible, safe and inviting recreation space is critical to
the healthy development of young people,” said Shane Bargy, Executive
Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady. “This partnership
with KaBOOM! and Foresters is taking care of a huge need for the
children in this housing community.”
Play is the business of childhood and is essential to the physical,
cognitive, creative, social and emotional development of every kid. It’s
how kids build strong muscles and healthy bodies; it’s how they learn
problem-solving, conflict resolution and creativity; it’s how they make
friends and build strong bonds with adults. Play is critical to a kid’s
ability to thrive.
Foresters Financial is a KaBOOM! Founding Partner and National Partner.
Since 1996, KaBOOM! has been dedicated to ensuring that all kids get the
balance and active play they need to thrive.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady
Since 1936, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady has served young
people from every walk of life, especially vulnerable and youth at risk.
Eight decades later, it is the largest youth development organization in
Schenectady County serving over 12,000 young people in 18 sites,
including four free standing sites, eight school extensions, six city
parks, and a 50 acre summer camp in the Helderberg Mountains entitled
Camp Lovejoy. The Mission of the organization is to inspire and enable
all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full
potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
About Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority
Since our first 217 units in 1938, the Authority has grown to encompass
seven conventional housing developments serving a total of 1,018
low-income families. Three properties, Schonowee Village, Ten Eyck
Apartments and Lincoln Heights, serve the elderly and disabled, while
four other properties, Yates Village, Steinmetz Homes, MacGathan
Townhouses and Maryvale Apartments, serve families with children. The
Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority’s Section 8 programs serve
approximately 1,500 households throughout the City of Schenectady.
About Foresters Financial
Foresters Financial™ is an international financial services provider
with more than three million clients and members in the United States,
Canada and the United Kingdom, and total funds under management of $45.1
billion1. With a history of more than 140 years, we provide
life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help
families achieve their financial goals, protect their families and
improve their communities. For more information, visit foresters.com.
Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The
Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don
Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.
Products offered vary by country. Not all products are available for
distribution in all jurisdictions. In the United States, products are
offered by The Independent Order of Foresters and its subsidiaries,
including Foresters Financial Services, Inc. a registered broker-dealer.
Securities, life insurance and annuity products are offered through
Foresters Financial Services, Inc. or independent producers. Insurance
products are issued by Foresters Life Insurance and Annuity Company, New
York, or The Independent Order of Foresters. Investment advisory
products and services are offered through Foresters Advisory Services,
LLC, a registered investment adviser.
1 in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2017
About KaBOOM!
KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids –
especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through
great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play
the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the
importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build
or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million
volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for
all kids, visit kaboom.org and
join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom,
facebook.com/kaboom
and instagram.com/kaboom.
#playmatters #PLAYceforKids
414828H CAN/US (03/18)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180908005001/en/