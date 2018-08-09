Log in
Foresters Offers Emergency Assistance to Members in California

08/09/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Foresters Financial:

Who:

 

Foresters Financial™, an international financial services provider committed to doing more for families and communities, is offering assistance to its members affected by wildfires in California.

 

What:

Eligible members living in the affected area who are experiencing significant personal hardship as a result of the wildfires can receive grants to help with immediate needs. Disaster relief assistance is one payment per household.

 

Members who are directly affected by the wildfires can contact Foresters toll-free at 800 828 1540 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday, or e-mail Foresters at service@foresters.com.

 

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial™ is an international financial services provider with more than three million clients and members in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and total funds under management of $45.1 billion1. With a history of more than 140 years, we provide life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help families achieve their financial goals, protect their families and improve their communities. For more information, visit foresters.com.

Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Products offered vary by country. Not all products are available for distribution in all jurisdictions. In the United States, products are offered by The Independent Order of Foresters and its subsidiaries, including Foresters Financial Services, Inc. a registered broker-dealer. Securities, life insurance and annuity products are offered through Foresters Financial Services, Inc. or independent producers. Insurance products are issued by Foresters Life Insurance and Annuity Company, New York, or The Independent Order of Foresters. Investment advisory products and services are offered through Foresters Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

1in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2018

416589 US (08/18)


© Business Wire 2018
