Foresters Offers Emergency Assistance to Members in California

Who: Foresters Financial™, an international financial services provider committed to doing more for families and communities, is offering assistance to its members affected by wildfires in California. What: Eligible members living in the affected area who are experiencing significant personal hardship as a result of the wildfires can receive grants to help with immediate needs. Disaster relief assistance is one payment per household. Members who are directly affected by the wildfires can contact Foresters toll-free at 800 828 1540 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday, or e-mail Foresters at service@foresters.com.

Foresters Financial™ is an international financial services provider with more than three million clients and members in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and total funds under management of $45.1 billion1. With a history of more than 140 years, we provide life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help families achieve their financial goals, protect their families and improve their communities. For more information, visit foresters.com.

