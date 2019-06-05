Foresters offers Emergency Assistance to members in Ohio

Toronto, ON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresters Financial™, a purpose-driven financial services provider committed to doing more for families and communities, is offering assistance to its eligible members1 affected by tornadoes in Ohio.



Eligible members living in the affected area who are experiencing significant personal hardship as a result of the tornadoes can receive grants to help with immediate needs. Disaster relief assistance is one payment per household.

Members who are directly affected by the tornadoes can contact Foresters toll-free at 800 828 1540 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday, or e-mail Foresters at service@foresters.com.

Since 2016, Foresters has helped our members in disaster zones by giving more than $5.8 million in emergency assistance.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 18 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an “A” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. 2 For more information please visit foresters.com

1Disaster Relief is available to qualifying eligible members as of June 5, 2019 and who live in the affected area. Please visit here for eligibility criteria. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice.

2The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 2, 2018 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An “A” (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Greg Hubert Foresters Financial 416-429-3000 ext: 4044 ghubert@foresters.com