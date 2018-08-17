Forestry of NSW : Solid fuel fires banned in all South Coast State forests

17 Aug 2018 - Rod Campbell

Campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels are banned in South Coast State forests from today until further notice to reduce the risk of bushfires.

Forestry Corporation of NSW's South Coast Protection Supervisor, Julian Armstrong, said campers and visitors can continue to bring and use gas stoves during the ban, except during declared total fire bans.

'Fire season has commenced early this year due to the very dry conditions and warmer days across the state,' Mr Armstrong said.

'Forest fuels and soils are extremely dry and the spate of recent bushfires across the state has heightened our concerns.

'Visitors to State forests need to be aware that even though the weather is cold, the forests are so dry that there is a high risk of campfires getting away.

'This ban applies every day until it is officially lifted, not just on days when total fire bans are declared, so we are asking people who are planning to camp in the forests to plan ahead and bring gas appliances.'

Information on total fire bans is available on the Rural Fire Service website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Solid fuel fire bans have been in place intermittently in State forests since 1990 to reduce the risk of bushfires.

'State forests are popular with campers and visitors throughout the spring and summer period,' Mr Armstrong said.

'While we encourage people to get out into our forests and enjoy them, we need to reduce the bushfire risk during the high fire danger period.

'Solid fuel fire bans improve safety for campers and local communities and have potentially helped save many thousands of hectares of forests from destructive fires since 1990.'

Failure to comply with the solid fuel fire ban carries a maximum penalty of $2200.

In the event of a fire or other emergency, contact 000.

Caption: Solid fuel fire bans will reduce bushfire risk.

