Forever 21 Cuts Number of Store Closures Planned in Bankruptcy

11/05/2019 | 05:43pm EST

By Soma Biswas

Forever 21 Inc. plans to keep more stores open than it expected under its chapter 11 restructuring and has negotiated $100 million in rent savings from landlords, the company's lawyer said in bankruptcy court on Tuesday.

The fast-fashion retailer has cut its number of planned store closures in half and will now close 88 U.S. locations under bankruptcy protection, Forever 21 lawyer Aparna Yenamandra said at a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.

At the hearing, Judge Kevin Gross gave Forever 21 access to a $350 million bankruptcy loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

The company's lenders are requiring it to make progress in its restructuring within a tight timeline. Forever 21 must find exit financing within 125 days of its Sept. 29 bankruptcy filing, according to loan documents filed in court on Tuesday.

Forever 21 expects to be able to pay down the bankruptcy loan by the end of the year, Ms. Yenamandra said.

She said the company also convinced more of its suppliers to keep selling merchandise on the same or better terms than they did before the bankruptcy filing. A total of 295 vendors have agreed to support Forever 21, up from 130 when the company filed for chapter 11, she said.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling with a cash crunch and declining mall traffic. A closely held company, it had about 800 stores world-wide at the time of the chapter 11 filing.

Founded in 1984, Forever 21 sells low-price apparel like $5 tops and $20 dresses. It is a major tenant of mall operators in the U.S. where it had 541 of its locations. The company planned at first to close 350 stores world-wide, including up to 178 in the U.S.

Forever 21 blamed a slowdown in bricks-and-mortar malls as stores around its locations closed and emptied out, as well as a domestic and international expansion that went awry, with many regions outside the U.S. losing tens of millions of dollars.

In the months before filing for bankruptcy, the company entered into talks with its largest landlords -- four of which hold almost 50% of the retailer's leases -- about reducing rent and closing stores, according to court filings at the time of the bankruptcy.

Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

