Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

09/29/2019 | 10:30pm EDT
The sign for clothing retailer Forever 21 is seen outside the store in New York City

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc said on Sunday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its business, joining a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have taken a hit from fierce e-commerce competition .

The company said it plans to exit most of its international locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

The retailer said it received $275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as agent, and $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

It lists both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Since the start of 2017, more than 20 U.S. retailers, including Sears Holdings Corp and Toys 'R' Us, have filed for bankruptcy, succumbing to the onslaught of fierce e-commerce competition from Amazon Inc.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal; editing by Uttaresh.V)

