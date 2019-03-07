Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Forex trading volumes shrink in February as volatility slides - Refinitiv

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:26am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Trading volumes of currencies shrank 7.6 percent in February from a year earlier, Refinitiv data showed, as a slump in foreign exchange price volatility discouraged traders from buying and selling.

Average daily trading volumes touched $428 billion in February, down from $463 billion a year earlier and $446 billion in January, Refinitiv said in a statement published late on Wednesday.

Declining activity in the spot market was behind the fall, with spot volumes - at $87 billion - having their worst month since August 2017. Other volumes, which include swaps and options, held up much better.

Foreign exchange volatility, which is often correlated with trading volume growth, has slumped in 2019 as central banks move together in pressing pause on plans to tighten monetary policy.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 025-025 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(025-025)
PU
06:05aParagon Insurance Holdings Improves and Enhances Public Entity Program with Transition to a New Underwriter / Insurance Carrier
SE
05:58aUK watchdog warns against 'get rich quick' cryptoasset purchases
RE
05:53aEU antitrust regulator accepts Hollywood studios, Sky UK offers on pay - TV
RE
05:52aSterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
05:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : President Sir Suma Chakrabarti visits Georgia
PU
05:48aIFO RESEARCHER POTRAFKE : Women have benefited from globalization
PU
05:48aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Group backs growth in Hungary with EUR 891 million in 2018; a record year for EIF and EFSI
PU
05:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Algorithm for success for Kazakh fashion brand
PU
05:48aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cabinet approves implementation approval for implementation of 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Business Inclu..
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : forecasts flat full-year profit as Brexit headwinds persist
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : expects strong growth in Asia and online

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.