ForgeRock Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced two appointments to fuel the company’s next phase of growth. Russ Kirby joins as ForgeRock’s first Chief Information Security Officer, and James Ross as Managing Director of ForgeRock’s ANZ operations.

“ForgeRock works with the world’s largest companies to modernize their infrastructures and security strategies to keep them safe so I’m excited to bring on Russ Kirby as our CISO to develop best-in-class security, risk and compliance programs for us,” said Fran Rosch, CEO, ForgeRock. “James Ross brings proven experience in delivering strong results, empowering teams and creating a culture with a clear focus on customer success. He will play an instrumental role in further expanding the ForgeRock business across Australia and New Zealand. I’m excited by the talent ForgeRock continues to attract. There is great momentum in our business that is clearly evident to the market, our customers and respected leaders like James and Russ.”

Russ Kirby - chief information security officer

Russ comes to ForgeRock with more than 15 years of experience in security and compliance for very large enterprise organizations as well as startups. Based in the UK, Russ will transform and extend a comprehensive security strategy for ForgeRock that encompasses managing information technology, global risk and compliance and security operations. In his most recent role, Russ served as CISO at CreditSafe, a global provider of company business intelligence. Before CreditSafe, he was at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services in a variety of global security roles including head of payment card security strategy and global head of information security.

“I am excited to join ForgeRock and to be part of the journey to deliver modernised and simplified identity and access management. ForgeRock will be undergoing a global security transformation which will further secure the ForgeRock position as a global competitor in the market driving both our capabilities and customer confidence,” said Kirby.

James Ross - managing director for Australia and New Zealand

Based in Sydney, Ross will be responsible for growing ForgeRock’s presence across Australia and New Zealand, focusing on revenue growth and business development, to cement ForgeRock’s position at the core of identity management in Australia.

Ross joins ForgeRock with over 20 years of experience in enterprise IT and cybersecurity. In his previous role, he was the ANZ North Sales Lead at Imperva and was responsible for driving customer acquisition strategies and cultivating ongoing relationships within Imperva’s customer network. Prior to Imperva, Ross spent two years at CA Technologies as the ANZ Country Manager for Cybersecurity. Before that, Ross was the General Manager of NSW at Communications Design & Management, a position he held for nearly three years.

“There’s a growing trend of global enterprises looking to modernize their identity and access management platforms to deliver new innovative solutions to deepen customer relationships and win new business. ForgeRock is leading this charge, and I’m thrilled to join the team,” said Ross. “The ANZ region is primed for consistent growth, and ForgeRock has all of the ingredients to win: great solutions, a robust channel ecosystem and a trusted reputation for customer success. I’ve joined ForgeRock at an exciting time.”

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organisations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organisations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetise customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet-of-Things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |

Copyright ©2019. ForgeRock is a registered trademark of ForgeRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock Communications

dave.dejear@forgerock.com