Forgerock's Eve Maler Wins Data Protection Experts Leadership Award From SC Media

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, leaders in providing digital identity management solutions, today announced Eve Maler , vice president of innovation and emerging technology at ForgeRock, has been named a winner in the third-annual SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards, earning the distinction in the privacy leads/data protection experts category.



Maler is a renowned strategist, innovator, and communicator on digital identity, security, privacy, and consent, with a focus on fostering successful ecosystems and individual empowerment. Maler drives privacy and consent innovation for the ForgeRock Identity Platform, enabling user-controlled and compliant data sharing across web, mobile, and IoT contexts. She founded and leads the User-Managed Access (UMA) standards effort and guides the ForgeRock implementation of UMA and other related solutions. She also directs the company’s engagement in interoperability standards such as Health Relationship Trust (HEART). Previously, Maler co-invented the SAML and XML standards.

“As a strategist and innovator, Eve is ahead of her time. She has proved this three-times over as the co-inventor of XML, SAML and UMA standards,” said Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock. “When GDPR was introduced, ForgeRock already had it in practice because of Eve which was a huge achievement. This is an example of how Eve’s work is on the forefront of industry trends and how Eve is a trailblazer in the security industry.”



The contenders who were nominated for these various categories faced a thorough judging process conducted by SC Media’s editorial team. This included a review of their professional backgrounds, references and work undertaken to benefit the wider industry, as well as any other research deemed necessary.

“There were no shortage of quality nominations this year as we reviewed the various candidates for our coveted Reboot Awards,” said Teri Robinson, executive editor, SC Media. “However, after a thorough evaluation process, it was clear that Eve Maler truly distinguished herself through her valuable contributions and industry influence.”



Winners were chosen based on their outstanding service, qualifications and advancements in the cybersecurity industry. A total of 50 honorees across more than 10 categories were revealed as part of a special editorial section published on Monday, September 23, 2019. For profiles of all this year’s SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards honorees, visit www.scmagazine.com .

ForgeRock is a leading provider of modern, simple and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions that help customers deepen their relationships with their consumers and improve the productivity and connectivity of their employees and partners. ForgeRock serves more than a thousand brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington.

SC Media is cybersecurity. They've lived it for over 30 years, sharing industry expert guidance and insight, in-depth features, timely news and independent product reviews in various content forms in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.



