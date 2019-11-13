Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
Forget about the trade truce

11/13/2019 | 08:25am EST

As usual, Donald Trump loves to blow hot on cold when it comes to international trade. Investors optimism about a quick US-China deal has been dampened by his speech yesterday at the New York Economic Club. The American President did not bring any new information on the major issues of the moment, merely maintaining pressure on China and the European Union in his trade crusade.

Nevertheless, financial markets are still bathed in a mild euphoria in the middle of autumn, despite the substantial gains already accumulated in 2019. This contrasts with a much more complicated end of 2018, even though the United States and China still have not settled their commercial wrestling match.

At the New York Economic Club yesterday - a prestigious think tank that is more than 100 years old - Donald Trump said a preliminary agreement (known as "phase 1") is "close" with China, while adding that the United States was ready to adopt more sanctions in case of failure of the talks. His strategy remains the same: carrot and stick. The only difference that the White House is ready to move forward in stages, which was still unthinkable in the autumn of 2018. In his speech, Donald Trump also warned Europe, saying that some of the trade barriers erected by the EU are "in many ways worse than China".

The market continues to believe that a basic compromise will eventually be found on commercial issues, as the White House tenant needs a deal to get elected. M. Trump reminded us yesterday that the gains accumulated on Wall Street would be in danger if he was not re-elected. The inevitable POTUS will still be in the spotlight today, as public hearings begin as part of the Impeachment procedure built by the Democratic opposition in the wake of the Ukrainian case. Witnesses will speak in the House of Representatives from today. Two diplomats are expected. These hearings will be televised.

Elsewhere, tensions are high in Israel, where air strikes have once again shaken the country, killing several people. In Europe, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has signed an agreement in principle to form a coalition government. In Bolivia, following the departure of the president Evo Morales, the Second Vice-President of the Senate, Jeanine Anez, has proclaimed herself interim President of Bolivia, despite the absence of a quorum in Parliament.

Inflation will be also be discussed today, with consumer price developments in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. But the most anticipated event is the first of two days of hearings of Fed President Jerome Powell by the US Congress to discuss monetary policy and the economic outlook.


Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019
