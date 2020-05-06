Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forging a Strong Satellite-Ground Connection: AMERGINT Technology Holdings Acquires Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:05am EDT

AMERGINT Technology Holdings (AMERGINT) today announced it has acquired Tethers Unlimited, Inc. (TUI), a leader in new space solutions for the small satellite market. The transaction will bring together AMERGINT Technologies, Inc. and TUI to provide integrated end-to-end solutions for satellite communications and in-space services to the space market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Joining forces with AMERGINT makes tremendous sense for Tethers Unlimited,” said Dr. Rob Hoyt, TUI’s CEO. “Combining AMERGINT’s ground-based processors and modems with TUI’s software-defined satellite radios and mesh network solution enables us to provide flexible, affordable, secure and resilient end-to-end communications services that scale to meet the needs of the hybrid space architectures under development by the Space Force, the Space Development Agency, DARPA, USAF and the Intelligence Community.”

Founded in 1994 by technologist Dr. Hoyt and the renowned science fiction author Dr. Robert L. Forward, for more than 25 years TUI has pioneered an array of innovative space technologies, including software defined radios for satellite communications and mesh networks, robotic systems for in-space servicing and manufacturing and assembly, and advanced propulsion solutions for orbital maneuvering and orbital debris mitigation. TUI supplies the space industry with high-performance satellite components including the SWIFT® software defined radio, the Terminator Tape™ Deorbit Module, the HYDROS™ water-electrolysis thruster and the COBRA™ gimbal as well as research and development into robotics and in-space manufacturing systems.

“AMERGINT is thrilled to welcome Rob and the team at TUI into our family, and to bring together two engineering-driven, technology organizations that are focused on solving our customers’ toughest challenges across the space ecosystem,” said Larry Hill, CEO of AMERGINT Technology Holdings. “At a time when our customers are increasingly focused on integrated communications and data networks, we are excited to close the link between software-defined solutions from the ground architecture to the spacecraft.”

Rob Andzik, president of AMERGINT noted, “Bringing the expertise of TUI and AMERGINT together enables us to provide the space and defense sectors with the next generation of solutions to manage the capture, processing, transport, and exploitation of vital mission data for communication and data links.”

Moving forward, AMERGINT and TUI will increasingly offer integrated satellite communications offerings combining software-defined satellite radios with software-defined ground stations. The two companies will also build upon the full suite of technologies and products at both companies around space servicing and test systems to offer a wide range of solutions for government and commercial customers.

About AMERGINT Technologies Inc.

AMERGINT Technologies is an essential and trusted partner in the evolution of the Space and Defense Industries by focusing on mission-critical communication and data paths through the capture, processing, transport and exploitation of vital mission data. Visit: www.amergint.com.

About Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

Tethers Unlimited, Inc. develops transformative technologies for Space and Defense missions. Its technology portfolio includes programmable radios for small satellites, advanced space propulsion modules, and systems for in-space manufacturing of spacecraft components. To learn more about TUI and its products, please visit www.tethers.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:23a36KR HOLDINGS INC : . Announces the Undertakings by Executive Officers and Certain Other Employees
AQ
09:22aNATURAL HEALTH TRENDS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:22aCENTRAL FEDERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aSAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aHUDSON GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aASSURED GUARANTY LTD. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Common Share
BU
09:20aGENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aBLUEPRINT MEDICINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:19aLOOMIS : Interim Report January-March 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group