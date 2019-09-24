Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS: Low & Bonar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:51am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:AXA Investment Managers
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
  The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
  Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Low & Bonar plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
  For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		20th September 2019
(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
  If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		NO

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:
GB0005363014

 		5p ordinary
 

 		InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:47,794,4496.93%  
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 		    
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
 

  TOTAL:		47,794,4496.93%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

 		Number of securitiesPrice per unit
    

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
  

 		   

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
 

None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
 

None

 

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:24th September 2019
Contact name:Sabrina AID
Telephone number:+33 1 44 45 94 75

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.  The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aSYMPHONYAI GROUP : Launches Symphony AyasdiAI, Delivering Next-Generation AI Solutions for Banks and Other Financial Institutions
BU
09:03aBANDURA CYBER : and Anomali Join Forces to Seamlessly Block Cyber Threats
BU
09:03aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Receives $1 Million Order to Supply SigNature® T Molecular Taggant for 2019-2020 Cotton Harvest Season
BU
09:03aQUIZAM MEDIA : Quantum1 Cannabis Receives Provincial License for Grand Forks Store
AQ
09:03aCONSUMERS AGREE : It's Too Hard to be Sustainable
GL
09:03aBroder Bros, DBA Prime Line® Selects Blue Ridge to Optimize North American Supply Chain Operations Following Merger with alphabroder
GL
09:03aGLOBEX AND RSM TO HOST DIALOGUE WITH THE REGULATORS FORUM : Navigating Blockchain & Fintech, Featuring Senior Regulators from the SEC, FINRA, and CFPB
GL
09:03aBroadtree Residential, Inc. Acquires 268-Unit Multifamily Community in Pensacola, FL
GL
09:03aPROTO LABS : Autonomous SmartCan Gets One Step Closer to Alleviating Consumer Chores With Help from Protolabs' Cool Idea Award
BU
09:03aRiskLens Enables Quantitative Cyber Risk Programs with the Industry's Most Comprehensive Cyber Risk Management Platform
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : new LiDAR lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more e..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group