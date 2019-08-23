Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Form Energy : closes Series B to enable the transition to 100% renewable grid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 08:04am EDT

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Form Energy, Inc., an energy company developing systems incorporating ultra-low-cost, long-duration storage, announced today the close of a $40 million Series B financing round led by Eni Next LLC, the corporate venture capital vehicle of Eni Group. It also announced that Michael Skelly, wind development pioneer and noted power infrastructure development expert, has joined the board.

Joined by new investor Capricorn Investment Group, Series A investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), Prelude Ventures, MIT's The Engine and Macquarie Capital also participated in the latest round.

The funds will be used to develop engineering prototypes and a megawatt-scale commercial pilot of the energy storage system.

"With their world-class team and novel approach to solving long-duration energy storage, Form Energy has what it takes to unlock the power of renewable energy to transform the grid," remarked Michael Skelley, Senior Advisor at Lazard. "It is with great excitement that I join Form Energy's board of directors to support the team in this significant undertaking."

"We have committed our lives to clean energy technology development, and the Series B funding will provide Form with the resources necessary to continue to drive our progress forward," said Mateo Jaramillo, CEO, and co-founder of Form Energy. "The arrival of cost-effective long-duration storage is not nearly as far off as many would believe and we are laser-focused on quickly developing the product to meet an urgent market need and enable a future that is 100% renewable, affordable and reliable."

About Eni Next

Eni Next LLC has been recently established as the venture investing arm of Eni Group. Eni Next will play a key role in Eni's open innovation strategy towards energy transition through investing in startups with disruptive technologies. Eni Next's focus investment areas include Clean-Tech, Industrials, Digital technologies, Magnetic Fusion and others.

About Michael Skelly

Michael Skelly is a renewable energy entrepreneur and pioneer in the US wind industry.  Skelly is a Senior Advisor at the investment bank Lazard where he advises companies and investors on renewable energy and sustainability.  Michael was the founder and president of Clean Line Energy, a company that developed interstate transmission lines which successfully permitted the largest transmission line in the U.S. in the last 50 years. Prior to Clean Line, Skelly led the growth of Horizon Wind Energy, now part of one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world, from family ownership through acquisition by Goldman Sachs and ultimately ownership by EDP.

About Form Energy

Form Energy is developing and commercializing ultra-low-cost, long-duration energy storage systems that can be located in any market and scaled to match existing energy generation infrastructure globally. These systems have the capability to reshape the electric system, making renewables fully firm and dispatchable year-round, extending transmission capacity without building new wires, and completely replacing the need for conventional thermal generation.

www.linkedin.com/company/form-energy/about/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/form-energy-closes-series-b-to-enable-the-transition-to-100-renewable-grid-300906197.html

SOURCE Form Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pSECURITY MATTERS : Olowo's installation 'll be hitch-free, says Ondo govt
AQ
01:20pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : driver charged with theft of church's N12m equipment'
AQ
01:20pMTN : and other telecom companies boom on the Nigerian stock market
AQ
01:20pASHMORE GLOBAL USD : Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM
PR
01:20pZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PR
01:19pVIDEO : AMCON takes over Donald Duke's flats
AQ
01:18pSOLID BASIS FOR A SUCCESSFUL PROFESSIONAL LIFE : Reisner trains three refrigeration mechatronics
PU
01:18pNOK AIRLINES PCL : Plan and Progress Report in Solving C Caution Nok Airlines Public Company Limited
PU
01:18pABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT : Announcement regarding shares in public hands
PU
01:18pACI WORLDWIDE : Payments Intelligence Solution Wins 2019 Global Banking and Finance Award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group