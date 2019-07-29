Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Form of Proxy for Use by Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Convened Luxembourg Room I-ii, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:05am EDT

BRAINHOLE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

腦 洞 科 技 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2203)

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened Luxembourg Room I-II, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

I/We (note a),

of

being the holder(s) of

(note b) shares of Brainhole Technology Limited

(the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or

of

to

act as my/our proxy (note c)

at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting'') to be held Luxembourg Room I-II, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71

Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019, and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/

our behalf as directed below.

Ordinary Resolution

FOR (note d)

AGAINST (note d)

1 (a) the Acquisition Agreement (as defined and described in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 30 July 2019 and the transactions contemplated under the Acquisition Agreement be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified; and

  1. any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do such acts and things, to sign and execute such other documents and to take such steps as he/she in his/her discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with or in relation to the Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Dated the

day of

, 2019

Shareholder's signature

(notes e, f, g and h)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares (the ''Shares'') in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).
  3. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If you wish to appoint some person other than the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the person appointed proxy in the space provided.
  4. If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions set out above, please tick (''✓'') the boxes marked ''For''. If you wish to vote against any resolutions, please tick (''✓'') the boxes marked ''Against''. If this form of proxy returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy will, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, vote or abstain at his discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Meeting.
  5. Where there are joint holders of any Share, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder, or his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the office of the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  8. Any alterations made to this form of proxy should be initialed by the person who signs the form.

Disclaimer

Top Dynamic International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 09:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
05:25aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
05:25aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Launches Further Marine Fuel Contracts in Advance of IMO 2020
BU
05:23aOil loses ground on pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:23aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Expects 1st Half Net Profit to Rise Sharply
DJ
05:21aALSTOM : to provide technical support to Azerbaijan Railways
AQ
05:20aSMURFIT KAPPA : eCommerce expertise leads to impressive sales growth for flower provider
PU
05:20aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
05:20aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Holding(s) in Company
PU
05:20aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
4AVANGRID INC : EXCLUSIVE: First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag due to fishing-industry concerns
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group