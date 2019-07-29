BRAINHOLE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

腦 洞 科 技 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2203)

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened Luxembourg Room I-II, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

I/We (note a),

of

being the holder(s) of (note b) shares of Brainhole Technology Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or of to act as my/our proxy (note c)

at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting'') to be held Luxembourg Room I-II, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71

Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019, and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/

our behalf as directed below.

Ordinary Resolution FOR (note d) AGAINST (note d)

1 (a) the Acquisition Agreement (as defined and described in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 30 July 2019 and the transactions contemplated under the Acquisition Agreement be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified; and

any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do such acts and things, to sign and execute such other documents and to take such steps as he/she in his/her discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with or in relation to the Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.