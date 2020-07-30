China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

as my/our proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting (and any adjourned meeting) of the Company to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the said meeting and at such meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below.

To authorize the board of directors of the Company to appoint additional directors as and when the board considers necessary and appropriate.

To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020.

7. To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration.

To approve the refreshment of the limit on the grant of options under the share option scheme.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the total number of shares repurchased by the Company.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution; and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the general mandate as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same.

