LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

蓮 和 醫 療 健 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 928)

Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held at Unit 3, 10/F, Bank of East Asia Harbour View Center, No. 56 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 31 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint (note 3)

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting, as my/our proxy to attend on my/our behalf at the meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting (with or without modifications) as hereunder indicated and in respect of any other matters to be considered in the meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

1. To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company together with reports of the directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2. To re-elect Mr. Man Wai Lun as an executive Director.

3. To re-elect Mr. Cheng Chun Man as an independent non-executive Director.

4. To re-elect Dr. Feng Xiaogang as a non-executive Director.

5. To re-elect Mr. Zheng Chunlei as an independent non-executive Director.

6. To authorise the board of the Directors (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of Directors.

To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares not exceeding 20 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares not exceeding the amount of shares repurchased by the Company.

Dated this day of 2019 Signature (Note 7)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of ordinary shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the ordinary shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). Full name and address of proxy to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. IF NOT COMPLETED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED '' FOR '' BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED '' AGAINST '' BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as he thinks fit. Your proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority must be deposited at the branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjourned meeting. In the case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the person, whether attending in person or by proxy, whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s). This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person if you so wish. Any alteration to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of the name(s) and address(es) of yourself and your proxy(ies) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and/or your voting instructions for the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer such data provided by you to our Share Registrar and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.