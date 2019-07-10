Form of proxy for use as at the extraordinary general meeting to be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 July 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof) (in PDF)

(Note 3)

(Note 2)

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

Form of proxy for use as at the extraordinary general meeting

to be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road,

Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 July 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We, (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofshare(s) of

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") or

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong, or any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolution as indicated hereinunder. In absence of any indication, the proxy may abstain or vote for or against the resolution(s) at his/her own discretion (Note 4) .

Please tick "✓" in the appropriate boxes below to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

to consider and approve the issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and the Interest Shares as at 31 December 2019 to State Energy under the General Mandate

Dated this day of 2019. Signature (Note 5) :

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please delete the words "the Chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") or" and insert the name and address of the proxy appointed in the space provided. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

The form of proxy must be signed by a registered shareholder, or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the registered shareholder is a corporation, either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person so authorised. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's share registrar of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (and with effect from 11 July 2019 onwards, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

