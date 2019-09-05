FormFree Chief Technical Officer Brian Francis Lauded by HousingWire as 2019 HW Insiders Award Recipient

ATHENS, Ga., Sep 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) today announced that Chief Technical Officer Brian Francis has been recognized as a 2019 HousingWire HW Insiders Award honoree. Now in its fourth year, the HW Insiders Award program honors housing industry professionals who are "the unsung heroes propelling their companies to success."



Francis was awarded for overseeing the design and development of FormFree's groundbreaking automated asset, income and employment verification products, which have been shown to reduce lenders' average time-to-close by up to 10 days. Most recently, Francis played a key role in developing FormFree's patent-pending method for verifying loan applicants' employment and income history through electronic data extraction, natural-language processing and artificial intelligence.



"Brian's technological savvy has helped FormFree bring numerous digital mortgage 'firsts' to fruition and has kept our asset, income and employment verification solutions steps ahead of the competition," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "He has played an integral role in helping FormFree bring revolutionary speed and accuracy to borrower verification for more than 1,000 lenders nationwide."



"Our Insiders grow more difficult to choose each year as their talent and impacts on the mortgage and real estate industry continue to blow us away," said HousingWire Associate Editor Kelsey Ramírez. "This year's winners are truly the secret weapons of their industry and continue to push their companies to greatness and move markets forward."



This year's 50 HW Insiders Award winners were peer nominated and selected by HousingWire's editorial board based on their accomplishments over the last 12 months. Profiles of the 2019 HW Insiders Award honorees are featured in the September edition of HousingWire magazine and online at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/49941-here-are-housingwires-2019-insiders.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



About FormFree(R)



FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek(R) Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM). A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.



For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



