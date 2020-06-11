FormFree : Director of Partner Relationships Christy Moss, CMB, Honored by NEXT Mortgage Events' Inaugural 50 Over 50 Awards Program

ATHENS, Ga., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFree ® Director of Partner Relationships Christy Moss, CMB, has been recognized by Next Mortgage Events (NEXT) as a 50 Over 50 honoree. In its inaugural year, the awards program honors female powerhouses in the mortgage industry.

Moss was recognized for her industry contributions as a mortgage banker, change-maker at government-controlled mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae and advocate for digital transformation at FormFree. A 30-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Moss got her feet wet holding advanced positions in the correspondent lending divisions of such financial institutions as CitiMortgage, Wachovia and GE Capital Mortgage Services.

During her 11-year tenure at Fannie Mae, Moss played a critical role advancing business initiatives beneficial to the post-crisis mortgage lending ecosystem. From 2015 to 2019, she focused on driving lender and partner adoption of technologies designed to improve the borrower experience and increase lender profitability in her role as strategic business and relationship manager.

Moss joined FormFree in 2019 as director of partner relationships. In this role, she helps drive digital transformation for consumers, lenders and investors.

"Christy shares FormFree's passion for leveraging mortgage technology to increase lender productivity and transform home buying into a stress-free, digital experience for consumers," said FormFree CEO Brent Chandler. "FormFree extends our heartfelt congratulations to Christy. It is an honor to have Christy on the FormFree team."

"NEXT's mission has always been to showcase the women who are the backbone of the mortgage industry — this award is part of that mission," said NEXT Co-Founder Jeri Yoshida. "We'll honor these top performers throughout #NEXTSUMMER20. Since this year's event is free and available online, we expect record-breaking attendance. We're thrilled that so many people in the mortgage industry will get to know these overachievers and acknowledge their role in their companies' success."

The full list of NEXT 50 Over 50 award honorees can be viewed at https://nextmortgagenews.com/ .

About FormFree:

FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry's unspoken barriers that limit women's access to competitive intel and networking-based information exchange, when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium based on lenders sharing competitive intel with other lending executives. A boutique gathering, each NEXT event is limited to 200 attendees, and targets a select group of decision making executives. Roughly 85-90% of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT is held twice a year, in winter and summer. For more information visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/ , follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com .

