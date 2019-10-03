FormFree Founder Brent Chandler Lauded as HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

ATHENS, Ga., Oct 03, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 3, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) today announced that Founder and CEO Brent Chandler has been named to HousingWire's inaugural class of HW Tech Trendsetters, an award honoring executives who have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to the housing market.



Chandler was recognized for his continuing role in driving innovation in mortgage, including the enhancement of FormFree's Passport all-in-one verification app with a new, patent-pending method of employer verification. FormFree joined the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) in March and has since played a leading role in promoting consumer data protection within the financial services industry. Also this year, Chandler made his company among the first in the industry to offer "success-based pricing" to help mortgage lenders manage costs.



"Empowering consumers and lenders with a secure, direct channel for the instantaneous and accurate transmission of borrowers' financial DNA is what motivates me every day," said Chandler. "We are proud to have made combined asset, income and employment reporting even more accessible to lenders by introducing a success-based pricing model for Passport, and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation in the housing sector."



"Each year we honor the top technology companies in the housing industry ... This year, for the first time ever, we are looking at the people behind the technology. These experts are propelling the housing industry forward and reimagining the mortgage process," said HousingWire Associate Editor Kelsey Ramírez.



Recipients of the HW Tech Trendsetters designation were peer-nominated and selected by HousingWire's editorial board based on their accomplishments over the last 12 months. Profiles of the 2019 HW Tech Trendsetters honorees can be found in the October/November issue of HousingWire magazine or online at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-housingwires-2019-tech-trendsetters.



