FormFree Honored as Top Mortgage Workplace by Mortgage Professional America Magazine

02/21/2019 | 05:55pm EST

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree has been named to Mortgage Professional America's (MPA) list of Top Mortgage Workplaces. MPA's inaugural awards program recognized 32 of the best employers in the mortgage industry, which included a mix of lenders, brokers, appraisal management companies and technology vendors.

FormFree Team 2019

Nominated companies were evaluated based on employee responses to an anonymous survey that measured their satisfaction with benefits, incentives, development opportunities and workplace culture. Elements of FormFree's workplace culture that contributed to the company's selection include flexible work arrangements, generous paid time off and an atmosphere that encourages entrepreneurial thinking at all levels of the organization.

"FormFree has built an intimate work culture that empowers employees to flourish in both their professional and personal lives," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "We maintain transparency around our goals, share important information horizontally and support each other as a team to conquer business and development issues. I am personally committed to seeing everyone on the team thrive."

The full "Top Mortgage Workplaces" report can be viewed in the February issue of MPA magazine at https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=158775.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage and finance industry's most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. MPA keeps mortgage and finance professionals up to date with breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis of the trends affecting individual mortgage businesses and the industry as a whole.

About FormFree(R):

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek(R) Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM). A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @RealFormFree @MPAMagazineUS #TopWorkplaces

News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-honored-as-top-mortgage-workplace-by-mortgage-professional-america-magazine/
