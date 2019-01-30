Log in
FormFree President Faith Schwartz to Kick Off NEXT Mortgage Conference with Address on Succeeding in a Transitional Mortgage Market

01/30/2019 | 06:50pm EST

Faith Schwartz

ATHENS, Ga., Jan 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) today announced that Acting President Faith Schwartz will kick off the upcoming NEXT mortgage technology summit for women, which will take place February 7-8, 2019, at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas, Texas. Schwartz's address, "Winning in a Transitional Market," will take place on Thursday, February 7, from 8:20-8:50 a.m. CT on the event's main stage.

Schwartz will draw on insights from more than 30 years in housing to examine how mortgage bankers can embrace digital transformation, develop an understanding of housing finance policy and share knowledge with one another to better position themselves for success in a market characterized by stiff competition and compressed margins.

"I'm honored to have this opportunity to address leaders, peers and colleagues who are all motivated to influence the next phase of our dramatically evolving housing finance industry," said Schwartz. "I hope to give the audience at NEXT actionable steps and strategic direction to keep them ahead of what's to come."

Conference attendees can see a demo of FormFree's market-leading AccountChek(R) asset verification service at the FormFree meeting suite, conveniently located adjacent to the NEXT's networking hub, during any of the conference's scheduled networking breaks.

About FormFree(R):

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek(R) Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM). A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @NEXTMtgEvents @faithschwartz1 @realformfree #NEXTFeb19 #digitalmortgage #AccountChek

News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-president-faith-schwartz-to-kick-off-next-mortgage-conference-with-address-on-succeeding-in-a-transitional-mortgage-market/
