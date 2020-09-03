Log in
FormFree Promotes Cindy Snow to Chief Operating Officer (COO)

09/03/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree has promoted Cindy Snow to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her role as COO, Snow will craft efficient systems that elevate FormFree's performance while directly overseeing business operations, product management, business intelligence, integrations and customer support.

FormFree Director of Product Cindy Snow

ATHENS, Ga., Sep 03, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) has promoted Cindy Snow to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her role as COO, Snow will craft efficient systems that elevate FormFree's performance while directly overseeing business operations, product management, business intelligence, integrations and customer support.

Snow joined FormFree as a product manager in May 2019 and quickly advanced to director of product marketing. During her tenure at FormFree, Snow has facilitated partnerships and product updates that enhance lender speed, pull-through rates and security at a time of accelerated growth for FormFree. Notably, Snow's initiatives have led FormFree to see a surge in user adoption, with the organization rounding out 2019 with a 65% increase in AccountChek verification reports over the previous year.

"Since day one, Cindy has created operationally excellent processes that have helped FormFree deliver top-tier service to our 1,000-plus mortgage lender customers," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "Her collected and methodical approach to complex challenges has earned her the respect of the entire organization, and I know she will excel in a position of executive leadership."

"An agile and innovative organization, FormFree engages my full professional skill set, which both gratifies and motivates me," said Snow. "I'm excited to have a hand in FormFree's mission to revolutionize the credit decisioning landscape."

Earlier this week, Snow was honored as a member of HousingWire's 2020 class of HW Insiders Award recipients.

About FormFree

FormFree(R) is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek(R) and Passport(TM) are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications.

FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM). A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/or follow FormFree on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/formfree/

Twitter: @RealFormFree #digitalmortgage #peoplemovers

Image link for media: https://www.depthpr.com/media/formfree/

News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-promotes-cindy-snow-to-chief-operating-officer-coo/

