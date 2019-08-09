ATLANTA, Ga., Aug 09, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) today announced its support as a premier sponsor of the California Mortgage Bankers Association's inaugural Mortgage Innovators Conference, being held August 11-13, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. FormFree will demo its Passport(R) all-in-one verification service, and attendees will have two opportunities to hear from the company's visionary Founder and CEO, Brent Chandler.



Chandler will speak in the panel session "Strategic Digital Trends for Lending," taking place Tuesday, August 13, from 8:30-9 a.m. Designed to equip mortgage lenders with effective strategies for leveraging digital mortgage technology, the panel will also feature Blue Sage CEO Joe Langner, Tavant CEO Sarvesh Mahesh and Avenu CEO Dave Zitting.



Chandler will again take the stage at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to deliver a "Tech Talk" addressing the latest innovations in consumer credentials and the future of digital lending.



"Brent and FormFree have a great perspective on digital trends in the mortgage industry, and we're excited to add his voice to our conference agenda," said Chuck Iverson, California MBA conference chair and board member. "As lenders map out their strategy in an increasingly digital marketplace, it is crucial to get expert input from leaders like Brent."



"We welcome this opportunity to support the California MBA and contribute to an industry dialogue that helps lenders select the right digital mortgage strategy for advancing their business goals today and in years to come," said Chandler.



The California MBA Mortgage Innovators Conference will feature three days of high-energy content from mortgage executives and technology experts on topics including borrower experience, machine learning and technology disruption. Attendees will have the opportunity to view cutting-edge products demonstrations and network with influential industry professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.mortgageinnovators.com/.



About California Mortgage Bankers Association



For over 60 years, The California Mortgage Bankers Association (California MBA) has been the leading statewide advocate for the residential and commercial real estate finance industry, representing its members before all government and regulatory agencies. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, The California MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices through a wide range of educational programs, services and industry publications.



The California MBA provides its members a competitive edge by effectively aggregating political, economic and marketing power. Its membership of companies includes all elements of real estate finance-residential, commercial/multi-family, and industry service providers.



About FormFree(R)



FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek(R) Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey(tm). A HousingWire TECH100(tm) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.



For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



Twitter: @RealFormFree #MortgageInnovators19 #digitalmortgage @CAMortgBankers

News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-throws-its-support-behind-california-mbas-inaugural-mortgage-innovators-conference/