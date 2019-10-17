Log in
FormFree Welcomes Christy Moss, CMB as Director of Partner Relationships

10/17/2019 | 07:05am EDT

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree today announced it has appointed former Fannie Mae Strategic Business and Relationship Manager Christy Moss, CMB as director of partner relationships. In her role at FormFree, the 30-year mortgage industry veteran will strengthen and grow industry partnerships and cultivate internal talent as leader of the company's strategic sales team.

Christy Moss of FormFree

"A landmark hire for our organization, Christy is well-positioned to help FormFree grow and impact real change on the mortgage industry," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "A consummate professional, she is adept at developing strategic organizations, brilliant at creating the face of a company and highly invested in cultivating the next generation of mortgage professionals through mentorship. We are thrilled to welcome Christy to the team."

"A landmark hire for our organization, Christy is well-positioned to help FormFree grow and impact real change on the mortgage industry," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "A consummate professional, she is adept at developing strategic organizations, brilliant at creating the face of a company and highly invested in cultivating the next generation of mortgage professionals through mentorship. We are thrilled to welcome Christy to the team."

Prior to joining FormFree, Moss held an 11-year tenure at Fannie Mae, where she played a critical role spearheading relationships with lenders and partners to advance business initiatives mutually beneficial to stakeholders across the mortgage lending ecosystem. In recent years, her role as Fannie Mae strategic business relationship manager led Moss to focus on driving lender and partner adoption of technology that improves borrower experience and profitability.

Having held advanced positions in the correspondent lending divisions of such organizations as CitiMortgage, Wachovia and GE Capital Mortgage Services, Moss possesses an in-depth understanding of both the primary and secondary mortgage markets. Additionally, Moss is a designated Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB).

"The passion I have poured into helping drive the digital transformation for consumers, lenders and investors, and how I envision the future of our industry aligns perfectly with FormFree's mission and vision," said Moss. "I look forward to helping change what is most consumers' largest financial transaction into an easy, stress-free digital experience. Together with FormFree, I will help the industry we all love navigate its digital transition to improve the mortgage process for everyone."

"This is a great day for FormFree and our industry as we move forward in modernizing lending," said Faith Schwartz, board member at FormFree. "Christy knows lending and has been a driver of the great transformation happening in our industry. Her immense passion for advancing the mortgage industry paired with her extensive experience as an ambassador of digital mortgage processes make her an excellent fit at FormFree."

About FormFree

FormFree(R) is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek(R) and Passport(TM) are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications.

FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM). A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1017s2p-Christy Moss-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @RealFormFree #digitalmortgage

News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-welcomes-christy-moss-cmb-as-director-of-partner-relationships/
