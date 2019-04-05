FormFree and Board Member Faith Schwartz Named Finalists for Mortgage Professional America Power Originator Summit Awards

ATHENS, Ga., Apr 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Both FormFree(R) and Faith Schwartz, a member of FormFree's board of directors, were named finalists for Mortgage Professional America's Power Originator Summit Awards. As nominees for the Best Rate Referrals Award for Best Technology and the RCN Capital Award for Woman of Distinction, FormFree and Schwartz were recognized at the inaugural Power Originator Summit at the Anaheim Convention Centre on April 4.



The Best New Technology award honors organizations with "the most outstanding and innovative digital platform for mortgage professionals." FormFree was selected as a finalist in this category for its development of Passport(R), a first-of-its-kind platform that allows originators to obtain 3-in-1 verification of borrower assets, employment and income in a single report.



Additionally, FormFree board member Faith Schwartz was recognized as a Woman of Distinction finalist. The award recognizes female trailblazers in the mortgage industry "whose astounding personal and professional achievements have earned them a place among the industry's best." Regarded as a leader in housing finance, Schwartz was selected for playing a firsthand role in shaping public policy and housing finance best practices over the course of her 30-year career. In addition to serving on FormFree's board, Schwartz is founder and president of advisory firm Housing Finance Strategies.



"After a decade of leadership in the mortgage technology space, FormFree continues to pioneer the frontiers of digital mortgage innovation," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "Since joining our board in 2017, Faith has played a prominent role in growing our success. She is well-deserving of this recognition, and we are thrilled to have been nominated alongside one another."



About Mortgage Professional America:



Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage and finance industry's most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. MPA keeps mortgage and finance professionals up-to-date with breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis of the trends affecting individual mortgage businesses and the industry as a whole.



About FormFree:



FormFree(R) is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek(R) Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM). A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.



