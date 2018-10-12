Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FormFree and LoanBeam Partner to Automate Income Extraction and Calculation for Mortgage Lenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 07:20pm CEST

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Automated verification provider FormFree has partnered with LoanBeam, the leader in automated income extraction and calculation, to make it easy for mortgage lenders to solve two of their toughest underwriting challenges: collecting digital borrower financial data directly from the source and calculating qualified income with accuracy, consistency and efficiency.

FormFree and LoanBeam

ATHENS, Ga., Oct 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Automated verification provider FormFree(R) has partnered with LoanBeam(R), the leader in automated income extraction and calculation, to make it easy for mortgage lenders to solve two of their toughest underwriting challenges: collecting digital borrower financial data directly from the source and calculating qualified income with accuracy, consistency and efficiency.

AccountChek(R) by FormFree is an automated asset verification service that enables borrowers to demonstrate their ability to repay loans by sharing financial data directly with lenders instead of mailing, faxing or emailing traditional asset account statements. AccountChek delivers asset data to lenders in a standardized report along with a ReIssueKey that enables secure and streamlined sharing with the secondary market.

LoanBeam will use AccountChek source data to provide the qualified income calculations lenders need to underwrite and sell mortgages to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and third-party investors. The partnership will enable lenders to collect digital asset, income and employment data from borrowers in a quick, 3-minute session for significant cost savings and reduction in turn times 9-20 days on average.

"FormFree makes lending simpler, safer and faster by streamlining the loan origination process and providing better intelligence on borrowers' ability to pay," said FormFree founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "We're delighted to work with LoanBeam on a comprehensive income analytics solution that ensures accuracy through the use of direct-source digital data."

"LoanBeam's partnership with FormFree is about leveraging each of our core assets to enable simple, secure and truly transformative delivery of digital financial data and qualified income calculations for our mutual customers," said Kirk Donaldson, LoanBeam's CEO. "Our integrated platform is a solution for every loan, not just loans with complex tax returns, and gives lenders the investor-accepted, highly accurate qualified income calculations they need to underwrite and portfolio or sell mortgage loans with confidence."

About FormFree(R):

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek(R) reports are used by hundreds of lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. With FormFree, lenders can delight customers with a paperless experience and reduce origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM). To date, AccountChek has securely placed more than one million asset reports for over 1,000 U.S. lenders. A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About LoanBeam:

Navesink Mortgage Services LLC (NMS) and its two subsidiaries, LoanBeam and Appraisal Fee Services (AFS), provide residential mortgage lenders and mortgage services consolidators with software solutions that automate tax return analysis and provide a secured and regulatory compliant payment solution.

LoanBeam, the standard in automatic income calculation and verification, leverages big data partners, advanced scanning technologies, and patented algorithms to reduce multiple streams of income into a single, easy-to-read electronic output. LoanBeam saves lenders time and money while improving accuracy. LoanBeam is based in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://loanbeam.com.

Twitter: @FormFree @LoanBeam #MBAAnnual18

News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-and-loanbeam-partner-to-automate-income-extraction-and-calculation-for-mortgage-lenders/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38pOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Statement on the Passing of the Chief Statistician, Dominica Central Statistical Office, Mrs. Prayma Carrette
PU
07:26pEXCLUSIVE : Key EU lawmaker's plan to rein in online marketplaces a threat to Amazon
RE
07:20pFormFree and LoanBeam Partner to Automate Income Extraction and Calculation for Mortgage Lenders
SE
07:18pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Students and researchers at the Université de Moncton to share historic Budget 2018 funding for science
PU
07:18pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Creation of market readiness workshops will help Canadian businesses welcome more Chinese tourists
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:53pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Commission on Limits of Continental Shelf to Hold Forty-Eighth Session at Headquarters, 15 October-30 November
PU
06:50pTech bounce leads Wall Street higher after two-day tumble
RE
06:43pOil turns lower as weaker demand outlook weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.