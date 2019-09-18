ATHENS, Ga., Sep 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) today announced that company Founder and CEO Brent Chandler will be a featured panelist at Source Media's fourth annual Digital Mortgage Conference, which will take place September 23-24, 2019, at the Wynn Las Vegas.



Chandler will participate in the panel "Mortgage APIs 2.0: Where Will True API Innovation Come From?" on Monday, September 23, from 4:20-4:55 p.m. During the session, Craig Focardi, senior analyst, banking at Celent will moderate co-panelists Christos Bettios, chief information officer at NFM Lending and Chandler as they discuss the current table stakes of API usage and how the increased utilization of APIs will change mortgage lending automation.



"Future digital mortgage technology will support the unimpinged flow of data between multiple systems, allowing lenders to better customize and control the lending experience for borrowers," said Chandler. "I believe that increased adoption of APIs will radically transform our ability to execute on expedient, secure and well-informed mortgage decisioning."



Additionally, FormFree will provide attendees the opportunity to speak with company representatives about its Passport(R) all-in-one verification service at exhibitor kiosk 201 and schedule individual consultations in meeting pod 603.



Source Media's fourth annual Digital Mortgage Conference will feature content from thought leaders in the mortgage industry, 35 live product demonstrations showcasing today's most innovative digital solutions and countless opportunities to meet decision makers across the mortgage ecosystem. Source Media anticipates attendance to exceed 1,700 professionals from the lending, fintech and startup communities.



About FormFree:



FormFree(R) is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek(R) and Passport(tm) are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey(tm). A HousingWire TECH100(tm) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.



