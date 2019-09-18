Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FormFrees Brent Chandler to Discuss the Transformative Impact of APIs on Mortgage Lending Technology as Digital Mortgage Conference Panelist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree today announced that company Founder and CEO Brent Chandler will be a featured panelist at Source Media's fourth annual Digital Mortgage Conference, which will take place September 23-24, 2019, at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Brent Chandler of FormFree

ATHENS, Ga., Sep 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) today announced that company Founder and CEO Brent Chandler will be a featured panelist at Source Media's fourth annual Digital Mortgage Conference, which will take place September 23-24, 2019, at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Chandler will participate in the panel "Mortgage APIs 2.0: Where Will True API Innovation Come From?" on Monday, September 23, from 4:20-4:55 p.m. During the session, Craig Focardi, senior analyst, banking at Celent will moderate co-panelists Christos Bettios, chief information officer at NFM Lending and Chandler as they discuss the current table stakes of API usage and how the increased utilization of APIs will change mortgage lending automation.

"Future digital mortgage technology will support the unimpinged flow of data between multiple systems, allowing lenders to better customize and control the lending experience for borrowers," said Chandler. "I believe that increased adoption of APIs will radically transform our ability to execute on expedient, secure and well-informed mortgage decisioning."

Additionally, FormFree will provide attendees the opportunity to speak with company representatives about its Passport(R) all-in-one verification service at exhibitor kiosk 201 and schedule individual consultations in meeting pod 603.

Source Media's fourth annual Digital Mortgage Conference will feature content from thought leaders in the mortgage industry, 35 live product demonstrations showcasing today's most innovative digital solutions and countless opportunities to meet decision makers across the mortgage ecosystem. Source Media anticipates attendance to exceed 1,700 professionals from the lending, fintech and startup communities.

About FormFree:

FormFree(R) is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek(R) and Passport(tm) are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey(tm). A HousingWire TECH100(tm) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @RealFormFree @NatMortgageNews #DigitalMortgage19 #digitalmortgage

News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfrees-brent-chandler-to-discuss-the-transformative-impact-of-apis-on-mortgage-lending-technology-as-digital-mortgage-conference-panelist/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pFed cuts rates on 7-3 vote, gives mixed signals on next move
RE
02:05pREAL CHANGE : Expanding Congress to Include a Citizens Assembly
SE
01:58pOil prices extend losses after Saudi pledge to restore lost output
RE
01:52pOil prices extend losses after Saudi pledge to restore lost output
RE
01:50pTrump says will outline increased Iran sanctions within 48 hours
RE
01:42pFed Injects More Money Into Markets After Banks Bid Heavily for Funds -- 4th Update
DJ
01:41pGM TO TEMPORARILY LAY OFF 1,300 WORKERS IN CANADA : Cnbc
RE
01:39pJAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon
RE
01:37pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with Premier of State Council of China Li Keqiang
PU
01:37pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD and Census Bureau Report Residential Construction Activity in August 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group