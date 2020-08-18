FormFree to Host Heroes Golf Classic on Oct. 30 in Support of the American Red Cross

ATHENS, Ga., Aug 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree® today announced it will host the 2020 Heroes Golf Classic on October 30, 2020, at Château Élan in Braselton, Georgia. All proceeds from the charity golf tournament will be donated to the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps feed, shelter and provide support for people affected by fires and other disasters.



The Heroes Golf Classic invites companies and individuals to raise funds for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia and honor local heroes who have held the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 by registering to play or sponsoring the event. Participants may register in teams of four or as individuals who will be matched with other players. Corporate sponsorships start at just $1,000, and all sponsorships include registration for a foursome.



Each golfer will have the opportunity to play alongside the event's special guest, professional golfer Matt NeSmith, who will be stationed at a hole on the Château course. The former University of South Carolina golfer made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2019.



"This is a chance for everyone to have a great time while showing support for the many local heroes who have kept our communities safe and healthy during these challenging times," said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. "Our gratitude for hometown heroes includes the dedicated volunteers who make our Red Cross mission possible every day."



Château Élan is a 3,500-acre luxury destination resort home to one of the most awarded wineries on the east coast. Designed by renowned golf course architect Denis Griffiths, the estate's 63 holes of championship golf span the scenic north Georgia foothills just 40 minutes outside of Atlanta. The property boasts a 16th-century-French-inspired hotel, 10 bars and restaurants, a 35,000-square-foot European spa and a premier equestrian facility.



"Giving back has always been a core value at FormFree, and our hope is that the Heroes Golf Classic will bring out business and community partners to support a worthy cause," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler.



In addition to aiding those impacted by disasters, the American Red Cross supplies 40 percent of the nation's blood products, supports military members, veterans and their families and provides international humanitarian aid. The American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia will use funds raised at the Heroes Golf Classic to help maintain the United States' critical blood product supply and support disaster relief operations, services that have become especially critical during the COVID-19 health pandemic.



FormFree makes home lending faster, simpler and safer by electronically verifying consumers' assets in minutes. Since FormFree was founded in 2008, it has partnered with the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia in numerous service events. FormFree's Founder and CEO Brent Chandler has served on the board of the American Red Cross' Northeast Georgia chapter since 2017.



To register for the Heroes Golf Classic, visit https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/6523338189820668025.



About the American Red Cross:



The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please isit https://www.redcross.org/ or http://www.cruzrojaamericana.org/ or follow @RedCross on Twitter.



About FormFree:



FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey(tm). For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



Twitter: @RealFormFree @GARedcross @Matt_KneeSmith @NEGAARC @RedCross #HeroesGolfClassic



*LOGO link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0926s2p-formfree-300dpi.jpg



News Source: FormFree

Related link: https://www.formfree.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-to-host-heroes-golf-classic-on-oct-30-in-support-of-the-american-red-cross/