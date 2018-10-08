FormFree to Host James Deitch Book Signing at 2018 MBA Annual Convention

ATHENS, Ga., Oct 08, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Automated verification provider FormFree(R) and co-sponsors LexisNexis Risk Solutions, LoanBeam, SingleSource and Teraverde will host a book signing and networking event featuring James Deitch, CPA, CMB, at the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Convention & Expo being held October 14-17 in downtown Washington, D.C. Free to registered convention attendees, the signing will take place Tuesday, October 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. in room 101 of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.



FormFree's event will offer attendees a chance to hear Deitch speak and obtain a signed copy of his newest book, "Strategically Transforming the Mortgage Banking Industry," while networking with industry peers over cocktails and light hors d'oeuvres. All proceeds will benefit the MBA's Opens Doors Foundation, a nonprofit that grants mortgage and rental assistance to parents and guardians with critically ill or injured children.



Deitch, a 25-plus-year mortgage lending veteran, is co-founder and CEO of Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based consulting firm Teraverde Management Advisors. His first book, "Digitally Transforming the Mortgage Banking Industry," was a number-one best seller.



"We see MBA Annual as our opportunity each year to give back to the industry that has done so much for us," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "This year, we are thrilled to team up with LexisNexis, LoanBeam, SingleSource and Teraverde to present Jim Deitch, a powerful author whose new book shines a light on the industry's need for transformation that is not just technologically advanced, but strategically sound - all while raising money for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation."



MBA convention attendees can RSVP for this event at https://events.blackbirdrsvp.com/formfree-mbaannual.



About FormFree(R)



FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek(R) Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey(TM).



A HousingWire TECH100(TM) company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



