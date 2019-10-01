Log in
Formant : Launches Platform to Observe, Analyze, and Operate Robot Fleets

Formant, a San Francisco-based cloud robotics company, today announced the availability of their platform, which enables businesses to automatically collect and analyze robotics data. By centralizing all application data in a single web UI, Formant allows business teams, operators, and engineers to improve the efficacy of their robotic workforce.

“Robots are leaving the factory and adventuring into our world. They could use some guidance. This release facilitates this journey by enabling robot fleets to thrive through human observability and assistance,” said Jeff Linnell CEO of Formant.io.

The Formant platform is uniquely built to address the challenges robotics companies face when trying to move data to the cloud for analysis. It streams data automatically and intelligently handles challenging network environments. The data stream is enriched, indexed and annotated for searchability, shortening time-to-insight for business consumers and incident resolution for operational staff.

"It’s essentially a DVR for data... I can skip the ‘commercials’ and just get to the relevant data in seconds, “ said Anthony Jules co-founder, COO Robust.AI.

This release further builds out Formant’s capabilities in the robot fleet monitoring, observability, and operations space. Formant’s platform is designed to help robots and humans work together efficiently.

Formant’s platform has been in Beta and is already in use by a number of customers in the RaaS (robots-as-a-service) space.

“Formant’s analytics platform is a sales superweapon, allowing me to close deals backed by insights,” said Henrik Bennetsen, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Canvas.

The Formant platform is available now at formant.io and suits the needs of customers trying to:

  • Observe: Monitor and visualize robot fleets historically and in real-time. Root cause with ease.
  • Analyze: Automatically generate insights along any dimension of your fleet
  • Operate: Collaborative, customizable robot teleop and fleet management
  • Integrations: Connects a robot fleet to widely available cloud applications such as Slack and Tableau for communications, analytics tools such Looker, and cloud data warehouses such as S3, Redshift, and Cloudsight.

 


© Business Wire 2019
