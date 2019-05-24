Log in
Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

05/24/2019 | 06:24am EDT

24 May 2019

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation', or the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the ‘Group’))

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2019

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 28 February 2019.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 28 February 2019 of GBP 14.9 m was 15% lower than the GBP 17.2m generated in the same period last year.  This resulted in a gross profit of GBP 0.5m for the period (2018: GBP 0.9m), a fall of 45%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, were lower than the prior year at GB P0.6m (2018: GBP 1.1m). As a result, the group posted a loss for the period of GBP0.1m compared to a loss of GBP 0.3m for the same period in 2018.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy
24 May 2019

Unaudited consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 28 February 2019

Note 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Continuing operations
Turnover 2 14,864 17,206 38,629
Cost of sales (14,396) (16,349) (37,674)
__________ __________ __________
Gross profit 468 857 955
Administrative expenses (605) (1,134) (1,371)
__________ __________ __________
Operating loss from continuing operations (137) (277) (416)
Gain on financial asset at fair value through profit and loss account 3 - - 450
__________ __________ __________
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before exceptional item and taxation (137) (277) 34

Exceptional Item
-
-
(318)
__________ __________ __________
(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation

Taxation		 (137)

-		 (277)

-		 (284)

-
__________ __________ __________
(Loss) for the period (137) (277) (284)
__________ __________ __________
Attributable to:
__________ __________ __________
Equity holders of the parent (137) (277) (284)
__________ __________ __________
(Loss)/earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and diluted 4 (0.31)p (0.63)p 0.08p
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic and diluted 4 (0.31)p (0.63)p (0.64)p

Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position
As at 28 February 2019

Note 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Fixed Assets
Tangible Assets 10 16 14
Investment Property
Investments		 275
5,000		 275
-		 275
5,000
__________ __________ __________
5,285 291 5,289
__________ __________ __________
Current assets

Inventories
Debtors
5
156
6,274
170
11,417
156
9,949
Cash at bank and in hand 3,051 3,204 746
__________ __________ __________
9,481 14,791 10,851
__________ __________ __________
Current liabilities
Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
Creditors (4,958) (5,130) (5,878)
__________ __________ __________
Total current liabilities (4,958) (5,130) (5,878)
Net current assets 4,523 9,661 4,973
__________ __________ __________
Total assets less current liabilities

Provision for liabilities

6		 9,808

-		 9,952

-		 10,261

(318)
__________ __________ __________
Net assets 9,808 9,952 9,945
__________ __________ __________
Shareholders’ funds
Share capital 2,205 2,205 2,205
Share premium account 2,106 2,106 2,106
Capital redemption reserve 61 61 61
Share option reserve 22 22 22
Retained earnings
Fair value reserve		 4,964
450		 5,558
-		 5,101
450
__________ __________ __________
Total shareholders’ funds 9,808 9,952 9,945
__________ __________ __________

Notes to the unaudited financial information

  1. Basis of preparation

The financial information set out in this unaudited interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group’s statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2018, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The unaudited interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102 and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2018. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.

2. Turnover

For management purposes, the Group is organised into different segments being professional construction services and development operations. All turnover is generated in the United Kingdom.

Turnover analysed by category was as follows:

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Professional construction services 14,864 15,846 37,268
Development operations - 1,360 1,361
__________ __________ __________
14,864 17,206 38,629
__________ __________ __________

3. Exceptional Item

Included in the 2018 audited accounts is a provision of £0.318m in relation to a judgement passed by the court to Formation Construction Limited (FCL).  This liability is the sole obligation of FCL, with no recourse to the remainder of the group.

4. Earnings per share


The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following losses and numbers of shares:                  

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
Basic earnings before exceptional items (137) (277) 34
Basic loss after exceptional items - - (318)
__________ __________ __________
Basic and diluted profit – continuing and discontinued operations
(137)
(277)
(284)
__________ __________ __________

Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
’000 ’000 ’000
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic 44,103 44,103 44,103
Diluted 44,103 44,103 44,887
__________ __________ __________

Profit per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

5. Inventories      

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2017 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Work in progress & stock of properties 156 170 156
__________ __________ __________

The inventory is held at the lower of cost and estimated selling price. There has been no impairment of inventories or amounts recognised in the income statement during the period.

6. Contingent liability note

On 4 November 2015, the Health and Safety Executive began an investigation into Formation Construction Limited (FCL) following an accident on one FCL’s construction sites on that date.  Prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive against FCL has now concluded and the financial impact of the court case was provided for in the 2018 audited accounts, as referenced in note 3 above.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2019
