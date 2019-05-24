Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

24 May 2019

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation', or the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the ‘Group’))

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2019

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 28 February 2019.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 28 February 2019 of GBP 14.9 m was 15% lower than the GBP 17.2m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of GBP 0.5m for the period (2018: GBP 0.9m), a fall of 45%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, were lower than the prior year at GB P0.6m (2018: GBP 1.1m). As a result, the group posted a loss for the period of GBP0.1m compared to a loss of GBP 0.3m for the same period in 2018.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy

24 May 2019

Unaudited consolidated income statement

For the six months ended 28 February 2019

Note 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Continuing operations Turnover 2 14,864 17,206 38,629 Cost of sales (14,396) (16,349) (37,674) __________ __________ __________ Gross profit 468 857 955 Administrative expenses (605) (1,134) (1,371) __________ __________ __________ Operating loss from continuing operations (137) (277) (416) Gain on financial asset at fair value through profit and loss account 3 - - 450 __________ __________ __________ (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before exceptional item and taxation (137) (277) 34

Exceptional Item

-

-

(318) __________ __________ __________ (Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation



Taxation (137)



- (277)



- (284)



- __________ __________ __________ (Loss) for the period (137) (277) (284) __________ __________ __________ Attributable to: __________ __________ __________ Equity holders of the parent (137) (277) (284) __________ __________ __________ (Loss)/earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and diluted 4 (0.31)p (0.63)p 0.08p From continuing and discontinued operations Basic and diluted 4 (0.31)p (0.63)p (0.64)p

Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position

As at 28 February 2019

Note 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 10 16 14 Investment Property

Investments 275

5,000 275

- 275

5,000 __________ __________ __________ 5,285 291 5,289 __________ __________ __________ Current assets

Inventories

Debtors

5

156

6,274

170

11,417

156

9,949 Cash at bank and in hand 3,051 3,204 746 __________ __________ __________ 9,481 14,791 10,851 __________ __________ __________ Current liabilities Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year Creditors (4,958) (5,130) (5,878) __________ __________ __________ Total current liabilities (4,958) (5,130) (5,878) Net current assets 4,523 9,661 4,973 __________ __________ __________ Total assets less current liabilities



Provision for liabilities



6 9,808



- 9,952



- 10,261



(318) __________ __________ __________ Net assets 9,808 9,952 9,945 __________ __________ __________ Shareholders’ funds Share capital 2,205 2,205 2,205 Share premium account 2,106 2,106 2,106 Capital redemption reserve 61 61 61 Share option reserve 22 22 22 Retained earnings

Fair value reserve 4,964

450 5,558

- 5,101

450 __________ __________ __________ Total shareholders’ funds 9,808 9,952 9,945 __________ __________ __________

Notes to the unaudited financial information

Basis of preparation

The financial information set out in this unaudited interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group’s statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2018, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The unaudited interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102 and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2018. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.

2. Turnover

For management purposes, the Group is organised into different segments being professional construction services and development operations. All turnover is generated in the United Kingdom.

Turnover analysed by category was as follows:

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Professional construction services 14,864 15,846 37,268 Development operations - 1,360 1,361 __________ __________ __________ 14,864 17,206 38,629 __________ __________ __________

3. Exceptional Item

Included in the 2018 audited accounts is a provision of £0.318m in relation to a judgement passed by the court to Formation Construction Limited (FCL). This liability is the sole obligation of FCL, with no recourse to the remainder of the group.

4. Earnings per share



The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following losses and numbers of shares:

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited) Basic earnings before exceptional items (137) (277) 34 Basic loss after exceptional items - - (318) __________ __________ __________ Basic and diluted profit – continuing and discontinued operations

(137)

(277)

(284) __________ __________ __________

Number of 5p shares

Number of 5p shares

Number of 5p shares ’000 ’000 ’000 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 44,103 44,103 44,103 Diluted 44,103 44,103 44,887 __________ __________ __________

Profit per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

5. Inventories

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2017 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Work in progress & stock of properties 156 170 156 __________ __________ __________

The inventory is held at the lower of cost and estimated selling price. There has been no impairment of inventories or amounts recognised in the income statement during the period.

6. Contingent liability note

On 4 November 2015, the Health and Safety Executive began an investigation into Formation Construction Limited (FCL) following an accident on one FCL’s construction sites on that date. Prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive against FCL has now concluded and the financial impact of the court case was provided for in the 2018 audited accounts, as referenced in note 3 above.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

