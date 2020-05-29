Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

29 May 2020



FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation', or the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the ‘Group’)

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 29 February 2020

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 29 February 2020.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 29 February 2020 of GBP 17.1 m was 14.76% higher than the GBP 14.9m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of GBP 0.6m for the period (2019: GBP 0.5m), an increase of 20%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, further declined and were lower than the prior year at GBP 0.4m (2019: GBP 0.6m). As a result, the group posted a profit from continuing operations for the period of GBP 0.2m compared to a loss of GBP 0.1m for the same period in 2019.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy



Unaudited consolidated income statement

For the six months ended 29 February 2020

Note 6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Continuing operations Turnover 2 17,068 14,864 35,526 Cost of sales (16,488) (14,396) (34,781) __________ __________ __________ Gross profit 580 468 745 Administrative expenses (405) (605) (1,188) __________ __________ __________ Operating profit/(loss) from continuing operations

175

(137)

(443) Gain on financial asset at fair value through profit and loss account

766

-

1,281 __________ __________ __________ (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before exceptional item and taxation

941

(137)

838

Exceptional Item

-

-

434 __________ __________ __________ (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before taxation



Taxation

941



(130)

(137)



-

1,272



(294) __________ __________ __________ (Loss)/profit for the period 811 (137) 978 __________ __________ __________ Attributable to: __________ __________ __________ Equity holders of the parent 811 (137) 978 __________ __________ __________ (Loss)/earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and diluted 3 0. 47p (0.31)p 0.71p From continuing and discontinued operations Basic and diluted 3 0.47p (0.31)p 1.28p



Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position

As at 29 February 2020

Note 6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 89 10 99 Investment Property 275 275 275 Investments 5,000 5,000 5,000 Investments in Joint Ventures 10,000 - - __________ __________ __________ 15,364 5,285 5,374 __________ __________ __________ Current assets

Inventories

Debtors

4

-

7,672

156

6,274

69

7,965 Cash at bank and in hand 5,180 3,051 16,244 __________ __________ __________ 12,852 9,481 24,278 __________ __________ __________ Current liabilities Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year Creditors (6,057) (4,958) (8,435) __________ __________ __________ Total current liabilities (6,057) (4,958) (8,435) Net current assets 6,795 4,523 15,843 __________ __________ __________ Total assets less current liabilities



Deferred Tax

22,159



(424) 9,808



- 21,217



(294) __________ __________ __________ Net assets 21,735 9,808 20,923 __________ __________ __________ Shareholders’ funds Share capital 8,690 2,205 8,690 Share premium account 5,621 2,106 5,621 Capital redemption reserve 62 61 61 Share option reserve 22 22 22 Retained earnings

Fair value reserve 5,267

2,073 4,964

450 5,092

1,437 __________ __________ __________ Total shareholders’ funds 21,735 9,808 20,923 __________ __________ __________



Notes to the unaudited financial information

1. Basis of preparation

The financial information set out in this unaudited interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group’s statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The unaudited interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102 and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.



2. Turnover

For management purposes, the Group is organised into different segments being professional construction services and development operations. All turnover is generated in the United Kingdom.

Turnover analysed by category was as follows:

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Professional construction services 17,068 14,864 35,526 __________ __________ __________ 17,068 14,864 35,526 __________ __________ __________



3. Earnings per share

The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following losses and numbers of shares:

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited) Basic earnings before exceptional items 175 (137) 509 Basic profit after exceptional items 811 - 978 __________ __________ __________ Basic and diluted profit – continuing and discontinued operations

811

(137)

978 __________ __________ __________

Number of 5p shares

Number of 5p shares

Number of 5p shares ’000 ’000 ’000 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 173,800 44,103 76,525 Diluted 173,800 44,103 76,525 __________ __________ __________

Profit per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.



4. Inventories

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Work in progress & stock of properties - 156 69 __________ __________ __________

The inventory is held at the lower of cost and estimated selling price. There has been no impairment of inventories or amounts recognised in the income statement during the period.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



