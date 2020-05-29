Log in
Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

05/29/2020 | 02:02am EDT

29 May 2020
 

FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation', or the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the ‘Group’)

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 29 February 2020

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 29 February 2020.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 29 February 2020 of GBP 17.1 m was 14.76% higher than the GBP 14.9m generated in the same period last year.  This resulted in a gross profit of GBP 0.6m for the period (2019: GBP 0.5m), an increase of 20%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, further declined and were lower than the prior year at GBP 0.4m (2019: GBP 0.6m). As a result, the group posted a profit from continuing operations for the period of GBP 0.2m compared to a loss of GBP 0.1m for the same period in 2019.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy


Unaudited consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 29 February 2020

Note 6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Continuing operations
Turnover 2 17,068 14,864 35,526
Cost of sales (16,488) (14,396) (34,781)
__________ __________ __________
Gross profit 580 468 745
Administrative expenses (405) (605) (1,188)
__________ __________ __________
Operating profit/(loss) from continuing operations
175
(137)
(443)
Gain on financial asset at fair value through profit and loss account
766
-
1,281
__________ __________ __________
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before exceptional item and taxation
941
(137)
838

Exceptional Item
-
-
434
__________ __________ __________
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before taxation

Taxation
941

(130)
(137)

-
1,272

(294)
__________ __________ __________
(Loss)/profit for the period 811 (137) 978
__________ __________ __________
Attributable to:
__________ __________ __________
Equity holders of the parent 811 (137) 978
__________ __________ __________
(Loss)/earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and diluted 3 0. 47p (0.31)p 0.71p
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic and diluted 3 0.47p (0.31)p 1.28p


Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position
As at 29 February 2020

Note 6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Fixed Assets
Tangible Assets 89 10 99
Investment Property 275 275 275
Investments 5,000 5,000 5,000
Investments in Joint Ventures 10,000 - -
__________ __________ __________
15,364 5,285 5,374
__________ __________ __________
Current assets

Inventories
Debtors
4
-
7,672
156
6,274
69
7,965
Cash at bank and in hand 5,180 3,051 16,244
__________ __________ __________
12,852 9,481 24,278
__________ __________ __________
Current liabilities
Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
Creditors (6,057) (4,958) (8,435)
__________ __________ __________
Total current liabilities (6,057) (4,958) (8,435)
Net current assets 6,795 4,523 15,843
__________ __________ __________
Total assets less current liabilities

Deferred Tax
 		 22,159

(424)		 9,808

-		 21,217

(294)
__________ __________ __________
Net assets 21,735 9,808 20,923
__________ __________ __________
Shareholders’ funds
Share capital 8,690 2,205 8,690
Share premium account 5,621 2,106 5,621
Capital redemption reserve 62 61 61
Share option reserve 22 22 22
Retained earnings
Fair value reserve		 5,267
2,073		 4,964
450		 5,092
1,437
__________ __________ __________
Total shareholders’ funds 21,735 9,808 20,923
__________ __________ __________


Notes to the unaudited financial information

1.    Basis of preparation

The financial information set out in this unaudited interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group’s statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The unaudited interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102 and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.


2.    Turnover

For management purposes, the Group is organised into different segments being professional construction services and development operations. All turnover is generated in the United Kingdom.

Turnover analysed by category was as follows:

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Professional construction services 17,068 14,864 35,526
__________ __________ __________
17,068 14,864 35,526
__________ __________ __________


3.    Earnings per share

The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following losses and numbers of shares:                            

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
Basic earnings before exceptional items 175 (137) 509
Basic profit after exceptional items 811 - 978
__________ __________ __________
Basic and diluted profit – continuing and discontinued operations
811
(137)
978
__________ __________ __________

Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
’000 ’000 ’000
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic 173,800 44,103 76,525
Diluted 173,800 44,103 76,525
__________ __________ __________

Profit per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.


4.     Inventories

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited) 6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£’000 £’000 £’000
Work in progress & stock of properties - 156 69
__________ __________ __________

The inventory is held at the lower of cost and estimated selling price. There has been no impairment of inventories or amounts recognised in the income statement during the period.
 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
 

--ENDS--
 

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
Noel O’Carroll - Director		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


