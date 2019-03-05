Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Formel-E-Partnerschaft mit Nissan: Darum engagiert sich Shell im elektrischen Rennsport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 08:05pm EST

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release 'Shell', 'Shell group' and 'Royal Dutch Shell' are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. ''Subsidiaries'', 'Shell subsidiaries' and 'Shell companies' as used in this release refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to 'joint ventures' and 'joint operations' respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as 'associates'. The term 'Shell interest' is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', 'schedule', ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this release, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov ). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, March 6th 2019. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this [report].

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this release that United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Shell Holding GmbH published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 01:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/06 Refined systems aid green development
PU
08:12pDollar hovers near two-week high, Aussie skids as economic growth disappoints
RE
08:07pBritain eyes 27,000 skilled offshore wind jobs by 2030
RE
08:05pFORMEL-E-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT NISSAN : Darum engagiert sich Shell im elektrischen Rennsport
PU
08:01pOil falls as rising U.S. production counters OPEC supply cuts
RE
07:59pREUTERS POLL : Brexit to be put on ice, but only for a few months - economists
RE
07:55pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Grassley Announces First Trade Hearing of 116th Congress
PU
07:55pICYMI : The Hill-Tariffs aren't the solution to the problem - they ARE the problem
PU
07:55pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.2 per cent in December quarter (Media Release)
PU
07:49pAustralia's Economy Slows Sharply
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Auditor Resignation and Provides Corporate Update
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
5THOR MINING PLC : THOR MINING : Strategic Development - Australian Copper Interests

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.