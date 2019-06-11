Former 20th Century Fox Executive Hanno Basse Joins Live Planet as President of Decentralized Media Solutions

LOS ANGELES and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Planet Inc., creator of next-generation media technologies, today announced the appointment of Hanno Basse, one of the entertainment industry's most well-known technology experts and the former chief technology officer at 20th Century Fox Film Corporation, as president of Live Planet's Decentralized Media Solutions division. Basse brings Live Planet his extensive expertise in driving the adoption of emerging technologies to catalyze new media experiences and services, expanding the company's innovations in immersive and linear video production, distribution and monetization.

Building on Live Planet's existing solutions — such as its end-to-end virtual reality (VR) video streaming and publishing solution and its blockchain-based video infrastructure platform, the VideoCoin Network — Basse will expand the company's global footprint. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Live Planet founder and CEO Halsey Minor.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to mark the next stage of growth for Live Planet with the addition of Hanno to our world-class team of media and technology experts. Hanno brings a truly unique level of senior experience to Live Planet that will be extremely valuable to us as we help our customers meet the increasing demands of streaming video and next-generation on-demand services," said Minor. "The addition of a technology pioneer of Hanno's caliber is emblematic of Live Planet's strategic direction and I look forward to an incredibly exciting journey ahead."

Appointed chief technology officer at 20th Century Fox Film Corp. in 2012, Basse has a proven track record of successfully establishing new products, formats and experiences in the entertainment industry. At 20th Century Fox, Basse was responsible for technology strategy for the film studio, covering production/post-production, theatrical distribution and home entertainment. He created industry-leading partnerships with Samsung, Ericsson and Barco, among others, which led to the founding of the Fox Innovation Lab. While at Fox, he also served as the first chairman of the UHD Alliance where he helped launch the 4K-UHD Blu-ray Disc format and, in partnership with Samsung, established High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology as a consumer product. He also served as the Fox board member of Movielabs.

Prior to 20th Century Fox, Basse was with DIRECTV, where he served as senior vice president of broadcast systems engineering. In that role, he was responsible for the design and implementation of DIRECTV's broadcast infrastructure and served as the technical lead for the introduction of many innovative technologies to DIRECTV's platform, including HD, 3D and on-demand services. Basse studied radio communications technology at the Engineering College of the Soviet Air Defense Forces in Kiev, Ukraine, and received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Officer's College of the Air Force in Kamenz, Germany.

"The media processing and distribution technologies Halsey and his team have built are among the most groundbreaking I've seen. They provide the basis for a new generation of solutions that media, telco and corporations will eagerly embrace as our world moves toward increased decentralization, higher-speed communication and edge-based compute," said Basse. "I cannot wait to show the world what we will deliver next."

About Live Planet Inc.

Live Planet Inc. develops infrastructural technologies to transform the world of video toward a more compelling, controllable future for consumer and business applications everywhere. The company was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Halsey Minor, a technology visionary behind notable successes including CNET, Uphold, Salesforce, Google Voice, OpenDNS and Vignette. Live Planet's initiatives include:

The Live Planet VR System: the end-to-end solution for easily creating and delivering live and recorded picture-perfect stereoscopic VR video programming and applications. For more information on the Live Planet VR system, please visit https://www.liveplanet.net.





the end-to-end solution for easily creating and delivering live and recorded picture-perfect stereoscopic VR video programming and applications. For more information on the Live Planet VR system, please visit https://www.liveplanet.net. Creative professionals and innovators seeking to shape the future of immersive media may join the Live Planet partners program by contacting info@liveplanet.net. The VideoCoin Network: video infrastructure for the blockchain-enabled internet delivering decentralized video encoding, storage and content distribution. For more information, visit https://videocoin.io.

