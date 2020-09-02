Former 21st Century Oncology Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Joins King & Spalding's Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Amy Garrigues has joined as a partner in the firm's Healthcare team in the Chicago office. In addition to holding senior law firm positions as a health law practitioner, Garrigues most recently has been chief legal officer and executive vice president of 21st Century Oncology, an international cancer care provider.

In her role at 21st Century Oncology, Garrigues oversaw and managed the legal, risk management, physician compensation, licensing, and regulatory affairs departments.

"Amy's strength is building relationships with key stakeholders, including the C-suite, physicians, private equity stakeholders, and governing board members, and providing them guidance on how to accomplish their goals," said Wick Sollers, head of the firm's Government Matters practice group, of which the Healthcare team is a part. "Her significant depth and breadth of experience across the healthcare industry will make her a great asset to healthcare providers, university hospital systems, and investment capital companies with healthcare portfolios."

While in private practice as a health law partner, Garrigues represented hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, group practices, and private equity clients across the country on matters related to healthcare law, transactions, and litigation. Garrigues regularly speaks on regulatory and compliance matters; federal False Claims Act lawsuits; internal investigations; and fraud and abuse laws, including the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute.

"Amy's addition fulfills an important need to establish a healthcare regulatory presence in Chicago, which has been a strategic goal of the Government Matters practice group for some time," said Zach Fardon, managing partner of the Chicago office. "She will contribute to the success and growth of the Chicago office through expansion of its client base, lateral partner recruiting, mentorship of associates, and visibility in the community."

Garrigues received her law degree from Harvard Law School and her undergraduate degree from Harvard College. Before law school, she worked as a healthcare strategy consultant with a global consulting firm. In addition, Garrigues had a previous stint as a summer associate at King & Spalding, where she was first introduced to the firm's healthcare team.

"I look forward to further fortifying the already strong brand in healthcare that King &Spalding has, and to support the firm in growing the Chicago office," Garrigues said. "Given my experience, network, and understanding of this industry, I am excited to work in close collaboration with my new colleagues in the Chicago office and throughout the firm's platform to address the challenges and needs of our clients."

