Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security McAleenan Joins Steampunk Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk announced today that the Honorable Kevin K. McAleenan, former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security and Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has been appointed to its Board of Directors to help direct the enterprise as it accelerates its progressive growth journey.

"We are honored and humbled to welcome Secretary McAleenan to serve on our Board of Directors," said Matt Warren, Steampunk's CEO. "Kevin's impressive reputation as a results driven Innovator reverberates throughout our industry, and his passion for protecting our national security knows no bounds. His guidance and mentorship will bring an immediate positive impact to our clients, our employees, and our brand!" added Warren.

Mr. McAleenan served as the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security from April to November 2019. Prior to this appointment, he served as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), having been confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March 2018. Previously, he had served as CBP Acting Commissioner since January 2017.

As CBP's chief executive, McAleenan oversaw 60,000 employees, managed a budget of over $13 billion, and ensured the effective operations of CBP's mission to protect national security while promoting economic prosperity. He directed CBP's three core missions of counterterrorism, border security, and trade enforcement while facilitating $4 trillion in trade and facilitating travel of over 365 million people through ports of entry. Previously, McAleenan served as Deputy Commissioner from November 2014, until his appointment to Acting Commissioner. In this role, he served as the agency's Chief Operating Officer and senior career official.

From 2006 to 2008, McAleenan served as the Area Port Director of Los Angeles International Airport, directing CBP's border security operations at the Los Angeles airport and 17 other airport facilities in one of CBP's largest field commands. In December 2011, he was named acting Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Field Operations. In this position, McAleenan led agency operations to secure the U.S. border while expediting lawful trade and travel at 329 ports of entry in the United States and 70 international locations in more than 40 countries.

McAleenan has been a member of the U.S. Government's Senior Executive Service since 2006. In 2015, he received the Presidential Rank Award – the nation's highest civil service award. Prior to his government service, McAleenan practiced law in California. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College.

"Steampunk's strong values and integrated design-led solution philosophy really resonate with me - putting people at the center of everything they do to deliver fast, high-quality mission impacts," said Former Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan. "I am excited to join the Steampunk family and work alongside the leadership team to continue serving our Federal Government in a new capacity," added McAleenan.

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

