Former Ambassador to Panama, Simon Ferro, Joins Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Ferri LLP

Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Ferri LLP (“ARHMF”), a multi-practice law firm representing domestic and international businesses and investors, today announced the addition of a new Partner, Simon Ferro, who joins the firm’s Real Estate and Land Use Practice.

Simon Ferro has over 40 years of experience in the areas of zoning, land use and governmental relations. Mr. Ferro has a wide range of experience representing industrial, commercial, and residential developers in the legal process relating to real estate development. Mr. Ferro also has considerable experience in all aspects of real estate transactions including representing U.S. entities seeking business opportunities in Latin America. Prior to joining ARHMF, Mr. Ferro had been a partner and consultant for various prestigious legal firms in Florida. Mr. Ferro is also a former U.S. ambassador to Panama, having been appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1999 to lead the U.S. diplomatic mission during the Panama Canal handover.

Mr. Ferro earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida’s College of Law in 1978 and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami in 1975.

“It is an honor to welcome Simon to ARHMF. He is a talented attorney with remarkable integrity. We are fortunate to have such an experienced and well-respected professional as one of our partners,” said Alcides I. Avila, Managing Partner at ARHMF.

Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Ferri LLP is a South Florida law firm representing businesses and investors across multiple practice areas, including: Banking & Finance; Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions; Immigration; Litigation & Arbitration; and Real Estate. ARHMF is a certified minority-owned law firm. Visit www.arhmf.com.

