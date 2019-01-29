Former Apple Exec Joins Leading Global Cannabis Brand Cura as CMO

Cura
Partners, Inc. one of the largest cannabis brands in the world,
today welcomes former Beats by Dre (an Apple company) Global Head of
Marketing Jason White as Chief Marketing Officer. White will oversee the
development of Cura’s brand family, specifically Select
Oil and Select
CBD, the company’s best-selling cannabis and hemp oil lines.
Jason White, Former EVP and Global Head of Marketing for Beats by Dre (Beats), Joins Cura as Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Jason White joins Cura with over 19 years of experience in business
management and marketing and a lifelong commitment to evolving culture.
He brings with him vast experience challenging social constructs through
innovative ideas at companies including Beats and Wieden + Kennedy,
where he served as Nike Global Account Director and then Managing
Director for the Shanghai office.
“Cannabis is an industry deeply rooted in culture and collaboration, and
there is no one better suited to solidify our brand Select’s role in the
future of this community than Jason White,” said President and Chief
Executive Officer Cameron Forni. “Select is already the best-selling
cannabis brand on the West Coast, and as we grow around the world, Jason
will ensure the brand stays true to its roots in the industry and
remains a brand for people from all walks of life.”
“I came to Cura with a desire to make a real impact,” said Cura’s Chief
Marketing Officer Jason White. “After the Beijing Olympics with Nike and
the world changing ride at Beats across music, sports and fashion; I was
thrilled to find another chance to shape the future in the emerging
cannabis industry with the incredible team at Cura.”
Cura is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, on a mission
to become the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and
international markets. Established in 2015, the company has attracted
more than $125 million in capital to date and tripled its revenue in the
last year. The company is made up of a team of more than 530 employees
across four states, with national and global growth on the horizon. It
has already begun attracting top talent from industries including global
sports brands, public health care companies, top creative agencies and
more.
Forni adds, “Our goal is to normalize cannabis and raise the standards
so everyone can find a way to consume safely and in a way that fits
their lifestyle. Jason’s remarkable experience with brands that impact
people’s lives signifies an innovative and bright future for our company
and the industry as a whole.”
