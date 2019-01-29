Former Apple Exec Joins Leading Global Cannabis Brand Cura as CMO

Jason White, Former EVP and Global Head of Marketing for Beats by Dre (Beats), Joins Cura to Bolster Select as the World’s Leading Cannabis Brand

Cura Partners, Inc. one of the largest cannabis brands in the world, today welcomes former Beats by Dre (an Apple company) Global Head of Marketing Jason White as Chief Marketing Officer. White will oversee the development of Cura’s brand family, specifically Select Oil and Select CBD, the company’s best-selling cannabis and hemp oil lines.

Jason White joins Cura with over 19 years of experience in business management and marketing and a lifelong commitment to evolving culture. He brings with him vast experience challenging social constructs through innovative ideas at companies including Beats and Wieden + Kennedy, where he served as Nike Global Account Director and then Managing Director for the Shanghai office.

“Cannabis is an industry deeply rooted in culture and collaboration, and there is no one better suited to solidify our brand Select’s role in the future of this community than Jason White,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Cameron Forni. “Select is already the best-selling cannabis brand on the West Coast, and as we grow around the world, Jason will ensure the brand stays true to its roots in the industry and remains a brand for people from all walks of life.”

“I came to Cura with a desire to make a real impact,” said Cura’s Chief Marketing Officer Jason White. “After the Beijing Olympics with Nike and the world changing ride at Beats across music, sports and fashion; I was thrilled to find another chance to shape the future in the emerging cannabis industry with the incredible team at Cura.”

Cura is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, on a mission to become the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and international markets. Established in 2015, the company has attracted more than $125 million in capital to date and tripled its revenue in the last year. The company is made up of a team of more than 530 employees across four states, with national and global growth on the horizon. It has already begun attracting top talent from industries including global sports brands, public health care companies, top creative agencies and more.

Forni adds, “Our goal is to normalize cannabis and raise the standards so everyone can find a way to consume safely and in a way that fits their lifestyle. Jason’s remarkable experience with brands that impact people’s lives signifies an innovative and bright future for our company and the industry as a whole.”

Cura is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, on a mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and international markets. Our goal is to provide people with the cleanest high-quality cannabis and hemp oils, with the safest delivery methods available. Makers of the Select Oil and Select CBD brands, Cura was established in Portland, Oregon in 2015. In 2018, we were named as one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine, placing no. 12 in the Large Companies category. We also placed no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list and were listed by Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing companies in Portland’s history in 2018. In addition to our home state of Oregon, we are proud to have a large presence in Nevada, California, Arizona and soon additional states and locations across North America and around the world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com

