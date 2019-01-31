Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Former Australian lawmaker retires from board of Huawei unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 11:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Man walks by a Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A former Australian lawmaker retired from the board of the local arm of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Friday, potentially weakening the firm's efforts to withstand government moves to restrict its market access on security grounds.

John Brumby, a former premier of the state of Victoria, will leave the world's biggest maker or telecommunications equipment on March 1 after eight years as a director of it's Australian subsidiary.

Brumby's exit reduces Huawei's influence in Canberra at a time when Western nations increase scrutiny of Chinese telcoms equipment makers over concern that China's government could use their products for espionage. Huawei says the concern is unfounded.

Brumby was a key figure in Huawei's unsuccessful efforts to prevent Australia's conservative government banning the company from participating in the country's fifth-generation (5G) communications network last year.

"The timing of my retirement from the board is completely unrelated to any recent commentary regarding China and Huawei," Brumby said in an emailed statement.

"I remain a strong supporter of closer ties between Australia and China, particularly in the fields of investment, trade, education and R&D."

Huawei has been under siege since the arrest of its chief financial officer in Canada in December at the behest of the United States. The U.S. Justice Department has accused Huawei of bank fraud and conspiring to steal trade secrets. Huawei denies wrongdoing.

Though barred from Australia's 5G network, Huawei has maintained its presence in the region and has secured a series of contracts in the face of Australian objection.

"Brumby, as a former premier, carries weight as a lobbyist. Losing someone of the stature will hurt Huawei's efforts to prosecute its case and to be allowed to expand in the region," said Haydon Manning, professor of politics at Flinders University in South Australia.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aALIBABA : British currency exchange WorldFirst shuts U.S. operations - FT
RE
12:36aAsian shares go flat as China data disappoints
RE
12:34aWORLD BANK : Akihiko Nishio New World Bank Vice President of Development Finance
PU
12:25aSouth Korea Exports Fell, Inflation Slowed in January -- Update
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMacau's casino revenue drops 5 percent in January
RE
12:09aU.S. job growth likely slowed; minimal hit seen from government shutdown
RE
01/31MINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's January exports decrease 5.8 percent to $46.4 billion
PU
01/31Indian jobless rate at multi-decade high, report says, in blow to Modi
RE
01/31Most Asian currencies weaken as China factory data chills sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
3Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's biggest lender may turn biggest loser after powerful public..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.