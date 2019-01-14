Former Barclays Wealth Head Steve Houston Joins WealthTech as Strategic Advisor

Wealth Technologies Inc. (WealthTech®), the leading provider of algorithmic financial planning and advice, announced today that Steve Houston, former head of Americas Wealth Management at Barclays Bank, has joined the company’s board of advisors.

In his role as a strategic advisor, Houston will counsel WealthTech’s leadership team on the evolution of the wealth management industry and changing needs of advisors and their individual clients. Since its founding in 2016, WealthTech has developed the technology to generate professional financial planning and advice for individuals regardless of their level of wealth, and to deliver this advice in a timely manner through both mobile applications and human-advised businesses.

Steve Houston is keenly aware of the challenges of digital transformation in the wealth management industry, having managed relationships with advisor networks. Houston is the former head of Americas Wealth Management at Barclays Bank, where he served for six years and was a member of the Board of Directors of Barclays Capital Inc. In 2015, he helped to execute the sale of its Americas Wealth Management business to Stifel Financial. Prior to joining Barclays, Houston spent ten years at Merrill Lynch where he co-headed both the Private Client Structured Investments business and the Alternative Investments business. He began his career at Bankers Trust Company working in fixed income derivatives. He is currently a Partner at m+ Funds, an originator of regulated investment products.

“WealthTech’s quantitative approach to personal finance is ground-breaking yet fully-compatible with human-advised businesses,” said Steve Houston, WealthTech Advisor. “WealthTech has developed the technology to empower a new generation of digital financial wellness apps that customers have already begun to demand.”

WealthTech’s flagship product, fGPSTM (Financial Goal Positioning SystemTM), is a comprehensive system that generates turn-by-turn advice and decision support with respect to cash flow, asset allocation, and investment risk, all in the context of financial goals. This year WealthTech also launched the Customized Investment Manager (CIM), a set of automated trading tools designed to help investment advisors customize and automate the delivery of their products. In less than a year since its release, CIM is powering one partner’s offering to over 200,000 individuals.

“Digital transformation of the wealth management industry requires deep knowledge of the current practice and the ability to predict what future clients will need and come to expect,” said Rohit D’Souza, co-founder of WealthTech. “We are delighted to have Steve’s experience and perspective as we continue to build out our innovative platform.”

About WealthTech

Wealth Technologies Inc. is a B2B provider of algorithms and quantitative analyses for digital wealth management businesses. WealthTech uses advanced analytics and machine learning to generate personalized financial plans and continuous guidance toward multiple financial goals. WealthTech was founded in 2016 by a team of leading technologists, investment and finance professionals and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.wealthtech.com

