Former Barclays Wealth Head Steve Houston Joins WealthTech as Strategic Advisor

Wealth Technologies Inc. (WealthTech®), the leading provider
of algorithmic financial planning and advice, announced today that Steve
Houston, former head of Americas Wealth Management at Barclays Bank, has
joined the company’s board of advisors.
In his role as a strategic advisor, Houston will counsel WealthTech’s
leadership team on the evolution of the wealth management industry and
changing needs of advisors and their individual clients. Since its
founding in 2016, WealthTech has developed the technology to generate
professional financial planning and advice for individuals regardless of
their level of wealth, and to deliver this advice in a timely manner
through both mobile applications and human-advised businesses.
Steve Houston is keenly aware of the challenges of digital
transformation in the wealth management industry, having managed
relationships with advisor networks. Houston is the former head of
Americas Wealth Management at Barclays Bank, where he served for six
years and was a member of the Board of Directors of Barclays Capital
Inc. In 2015, he helped to execute the sale of its Americas Wealth
Management business to Stifel Financial. Prior to joining Barclays,
Houston spent ten years at Merrill Lynch where he co-headed both the
Private Client Structured Investments business and the Alternative
Investments business. He began his career at Bankers Trust Company
working in fixed income derivatives. He is currently a Partner at m+
Funds, an originator of regulated investment products.
“WealthTech’s quantitative approach to personal finance is
ground-breaking yet fully-compatible with human-advised businesses,”
said Steve Houston, WealthTech Advisor. “WealthTech has developed the
technology to empower a new generation of digital financial wellness
apps that customers have already begun to demand.”
WealthTech’s flagship product, fGPSTM (Financial Goal
Positioning SystemTM), is a comprehensive system that
generates turn-by-turn advice and decision support with respect to cash
flow, asset allocation, and investment risk, all in the context of
financial goals. This year WealthTech also launched the Customized
Investment Manager (CIM), a set of automated trading tools designed to
help investment advisors customize and automate the delivery of their
products. In less than a year since its release, CIM is powering one
partner’s offering to over 200,000 individuals.
“Digital transformation of the wealth management industry requires deep
knowledge of the current practice and the ability to predict what future
clients will need and come to expect,” said Rohit D’Souza, co-founder of
WealthTech. “We are delighted to have Steve’s experience and perspective
as we continue to build out our innovative platform.”
About WealthTech
Wealth Technologies Inc. is a B2B provider of algorithms and
quantitative analyses for digital wealth management businesses.
WealthTech uses advanced analytics and machine learning to generate
personalized financial plans and continuous guidance toward multiple
financial goals. WealthTech was founded in 2016 by a team of leading
technologists, investment and finance professionals and is headquartered
in New York. For more information, visit www.wealthtech.com
Disclosures
This material has been prepared by Wealth Technologies Inc. for
information purposes only and it should not be regarded as an offer to
provide investment advice without the approval of a licensed and
registered investment advisor or certified financial planner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005204/en/