Former CIA Assistant Director Joins KnectIQ Board

05/19/2020 | 08:33am EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity, announced today that John Mullen has joined their advisory board.

"We are delighted to welcome John to our Advisory Board. He brings decades of senior leadership in key areas, particularly understanding the economic and geopolitical risks associated with today's considered best practices to secure data in transit.  John brings the rare combination of technology and global risk assessment to a robust Data Loss Protection solution that focuses on privacy, sensitive information and intellectual property protection," states CEO Ken Morris

John Mullen came to the private sector from the CIA, where he most recently served as Assistant Director. John led all U.S. clandestine intelligence collection, technical support, and analytic efforts in the East Asia and Pacific region and advised the White House, NSC, Joint Staff, and senior policy makers on cybersecurity, counterintelligence, and other national security issues.  Prior to his work at the CIA, John was appointed Associate Executive Assistant of the FBI by Director Mueller, where he was one of two senior executives responsible for the Bureau's 10,000-person counterterrorism, counterintelligence, WMD, and intelligence efforts globally.

Upon joining the firm as an advisor and board member, John stated, "Leveraging a unique and proprietary approach, KnectIQ provides trust in a zero-trust world by enabling the secure movement of critical information and other sensitive data. By eliminating threat surfaces associated with current approaches, KnectIQ's patented and patent pending technology provides secure and trusted communication among our friends and allies, including those operating in contested theaters."

"We are honored that John recognizes the breakthrough technology we have developed and look forward to his thought leadership and practical guidance," comments Ken Morris.

KnectIQ, Inc. is a privately held provider of innovative cybersecurity tools.  Headquartered in St. Paul, MN since 2018, the firm is also registered to conduct business in the EU with an office in Luxembourg.  

If you would like more information about this announcement, please contact Paul Jaeb at 612-867-3111 or email at 240044@email4pr.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-cia-assistant-director-joins-knectiq-board-301060972.html

SOURCE KnectIQ Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
