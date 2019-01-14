Former Cabinet Official, CEO And Community Leader, Steven C. Preston, Takes Office As President And CEO Of Goodwill Industries International

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Steven C. Preston officially takes office as president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International (GII). In his new role, Preston will leverage his management experience to further advance the network of autonomous local Goodwill® organizations as they work in their communities to help individuals achieve greater independence through employment. Goodwill organizations in every U.S. state and throughout Canada provide counseling, training and job support services to people facing employment challenges.

Every day, millions of people seek employment to provide for themselves and their families. This includes people who have physical or developmental disabilities; people with a lack of work skills/history, a record of incarceration, or homelessness; and those transitioning from dependence on public assistance to self-sufficiency. Goodwill is the U.S. leader in job placement, workforce training and development, and other services that support people who are looking for work or career advancement. Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively assisted more than 38 million people.

"Too many people begin their days without the stability, dignity and purpose that employment can provide," said Preston. "Every day, 161 local Goodwill organizations, embedded in local communities, are advancing our mission one person at a time. My goal is to expand the critical impact of that mission by locking arms with each of those local organizations, and by providing significant support, training, resources and partnerships. It is a great honor to be serving alongside this network of committed leaders."

Prior to joining GII, Preston served in several operational and financial leadership positions in the private and public sectors. He headed two major federal agencies during times of national crisis, led successful turnarounds as the CEO of two private equity-owned companies, and served as the CFO of two Fortune 500 companies (The ServiceMaster Company and Waste Management) during times of significant change and restructuring.

Preston's civic experience aligns with Goodwill's mission. Through his work with the Small Business Administration, Preston launched and advanced programs to expand entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans, for people located in areas of the United States with both high poverty and unemployment rates, and for people with various life challenges. While at HUD, he implemented initiatives to expand the availability of affordable mortgages, improve financial literacy, and rebuild devastated public housing in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Preston demonstrates his long-standing commitment to community improvement through his past and current volunteer board engagements, including with organizations such as the Partnership for Public Service, the Northwestern University Board of Visitors, Sunshine Enterprises and the Wheaton College Board of Trustees. Additionally, he has been active with causes that address the needs of children living in inner cities, including serving on the Connecticut Commission for Educational Achievement.

"Goodwill is entering a new chapter," said Dale Jenkins, chair of the GII Board of Directors. "Steve has a deep personal commitment to serving others that is truly inspirational. His mission-focused motivations will continue GII's tradition of respect, stewardship, ethics, learning and innovation."

Preston, who was selected in October by the GII Board of Directors to become the next president and CEO, replaces Lorna G. Utley, who has served as interim president and CEO since August 2018, and was previously the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit (MI).

About Goodwill Industries International

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 161 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges to finding employment, including people with disabilities; veterans and military families; youth and young adults; older workers; people reintegrating into society; and others working to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 288,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 38 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than two million people received in-person services.

Goodwill is both an icon and accessible neighbor: more than 82 percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a Goodwill location.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook and Instagram: GoodwillIntl.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-cabinet-official-ceo-and-community-leader-steven-c-preston-takes-office-as-president-and-ceo-of-goodwill-industries-international-300777789.html

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International