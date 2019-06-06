Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into CUI Global (CUI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims for breaches of fiduciary duty against the board members of CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) ("CUI Global").

On May 15, 2019, the board caused CUI Global to announce that it had entered into a letter of intent, relating to a business combination with Nikola, LLC. In a Form 8-K filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), CUI Global described the transaction by stating it "contemplates that we will issue shares representing approximately 85% ownership of CUI on a post transaction basis, plus cash consideration of $30 million payable at closing, plus $45 million as evidenced by a 1-year unsecured promissory note at 6.0% annualized interest paid quarterly in cash, plus assumption of $15 million in indebtedness. Additionally, the terms contemplate a potential earn out of an additional aggregate consideration of up to $200 million in cash payable over five years that is contingent on our consolidated post-closing EBITDA. The Potential Transaction, if consummated, will result in the equity holders of Nikola, LLC obtaining voting control over CUI."

Following this news, on May 16, 2019, CUI Global's share price immediately fell 16.1% on heavy volume. This recent action is the latest in a series of events that have caused some investors to question whether CUI Global's board members are acting in the company's best interest or have breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders.

If you have information about this investigation or if you are, or if someone you know is, a shareholder of CUI Global and interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-california-deputy-attorney-general-and-special-counsel-with-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-cui-global-cui-300863532.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Lands International Yacht & Aviation Awards
PR
02:53pRobotics Summit & Expo Comes to Silicon Valley in June 2020
BU
02:52pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pPurdue Pharma Announces First Participant Enrolled in Clinical Study Assessing Nalmefene HCl Injection for the Emergency Treatment of Known or Suspected Opioid Overdose
BU
02:51pEXCLUSIVE : FedEx to hire 700 flexible rural and residential drivers
RE
02:49pBIDTELLECT : 's Answer for Growing Advertiser Demand is Major Infrastructure Environment Overhaul
BU
02:48pAFCON 2019 : No Ghanaian referee for 2019 AFCON
AQ
02:47pOntario's abrupt move to end beer sales contract threatens investments
RE
02:47pCambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for FY 2018
BU
02:46pBARNES & NOBLE : Elliott Management nearing deal to buy Barnes & Noble - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About