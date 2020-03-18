Log in
Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into Fair Isaac following DOJ Probe; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

03/18/2020 | 12:22am EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Fair Isaac Corporation ("Fair Isaac" or the "Company") (NYSE: FICO) for violations of federal securities laws. Fair Isaac develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. Fair Isaac's FICO scores are a measure of risk that banks and credit card companies use to make lending decisions and are used by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to determine the creditworthiness of mortgage applicants.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice notified Fair Isaac that it opened an antitrust investigation. In a press release issued by the Company on March 15, 2020, Fair Isaac stated that the probe focuses on "potential exclusionary conduct." Following this news, FICO's stock price fell $62.87 per share, or 20.71%, to close at $240.68 per share on March 16, 2020.

Fair Isaac is also involved in an antitrust suit brought by credit reporting agency TransUnion. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Of particular note, the Court stated last year that Trans Union sufficiently pled its antitrust claims. Trans Union alleged that FICO engaged in practices intended to drive out competition and that Fair Isaac's exclusive dealings are allegedly unlawful attempts to maintain monopoly power.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Fair Isaac shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally,  you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
