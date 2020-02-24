Former Cisco Senior Executive Guillermo “G” Diaz, Jr. Joins Kloudspot as CEO

Bolsters company’s efforts to take AI-Driven transformational customer experiences mainstream

Kloudspot, an innovative predictive AI and analytics platform provider, announced today that former Cisco (CSCO) senior executive Guillermo “G” Diaz, Jr. has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Diaz brings more than two decades of senior executive experience to the company, with an emphasis on digital and business transformation initiatives. Diaz’s joining not only reinforces the strong momentum of the company, but also demonstrates the undeniable potential for taking AI-driven transformational customer experiences mainstream.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005353/en/

Guillermo "G" Diaz, former Cisco senior executive, joins predictive AI and analytics platform provider Kloudspot as CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

Diaz, a highly accomplished senior executive and champion of diversity and inclusion, held multiple roles within Cisco over an impressive 20-year tenure. These roles included Cisco’s Global Chief Information Officer and most recently as its Head of Customer Digital Transformation. Diaz spearheaded multiple organizations, platforms and programs ranging from: Cisco IT, Cloud & Internet Infrastructure, to Connected Service Architecture & Applications, which solidified him as an innovative and dynamic team leader across Cisco’s organization, across the tech industry and beyond.

“Customer experiences are undergoing unprecedented changes as companies leverage AI and IoT to drive these experiences,” said Diaz. “Kloudspot has the key innovative technology platform that transforms customer experiences, accelerates new and innovative business models, drives and improves operations. I am extremely excited and honored to join Kloudspot as CEO and look forward to driving our culture to the next level of customer success, innovation, diversity and excellence while having fun.”

“Adding Guillermo’s expertise – and passion – for technology as well as experience as a global leader is a tremendous asset to Kloudspot,” said Ravi Akireddy, founder and president. “I have had the pleasure of knowing him for more than a decade and have seen first-hand the positive impact he made on Cisco and the many organizations he has been part of. Kloudspot is excited for G to accelerate the company’s expansion and growth as a market-leading analytics platform.”

Prior to Cisco, Diaz held senior leadership positions with some of tech industry’s most respected companies, including Silicon Graphics, Intelligent Electronics (Ingram Micro), and Alza Corporation (Johnson & Johnson). He began his career in telecommunications with the U.S. Navy, where a military scholarship led to his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Regis University in Colorado.

Diaz’s work is also inspired by purpose through his relentless efforts in pioneering and sponsoring the Latino and Veterans organizations within Cisco as well as broadly in the industry and beyond. Throughout his career, Diaz has been consistently recognized as a trailblazer, with numerous awards for his performance and contributions; these include being named “One to Watch” by CIO Magazine.

About Kloudspot

Kloudspot is the leader in enabling digital transformation for business by creating intelligence and engagement systems over cloud managed wireless and sensor networks. Kloudspot’s Situational Awareness platform provides business value through analytics that convert physical actions of people and devices (IoT) transforming them into real-time digital insights that can be harnessed to simplify and deliver better customer experiences. www.kloudspot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005353/en/