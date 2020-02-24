Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Cisco Senior Executive Guillermo “G” Diaz, Jr. Joins Kloudspot as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Bolsters company’s efforts to take AI-Driven transformational customer experiences mainstream

Kloudspot, an innovative predictive AI and analytics platform provider, announced today that former Cisco (CSCO) senior executive Guillermo “G” Diaz, Jr. has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Diaz brings more than two decades of senior executive experience to the company, with an emphasis on digital and business transformation initiatives. Diaz’s joining not only reinforces the strong momentum of the company, but also demonstrates the undeniable potential for taking AI-driven transformational customer experiences mainstream.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005353/en/

Guillermo "G" Diaz, former Cisco senior executive, joins predictive AI and analytics platform provider Kloudspot as CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guillermo "G" Diaz, former Cisco senior executive, joins predictive AI and analytics platform provider Kloudspot as CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

Diaz, a highly accomplished senior executive and champion of diversity and inclusion, held multiple roles within Cisco over an impressive 20-year tenure. These roles included Cisco’s Global Chief Information Officer and most recently as its Head of Customer Digital Transformation. Diaz spearheaded multiple organizations, platforms and programs ranging from: Cisco IT, Cloud & Internet Infrastructure, to Connected Service Architecture & Applications, which solidified him as an innovative and dynamic team leader across Cisco’s organization, across the tech industry and beyond.

“Customer experiences are undergoing unprecedented changes as companies leverage AI and IoT to drive these experiences,” said Diaz. “Kloudspot has the key innovative technology platform that transforms customer experiences, accelerates new and innovative business models, drives and improves operations. I am extremely excited and honored to join Kloudspot as CEO and look forward to driving our culture to the next level of customer success, innovation, diversity and excellence while having fun.”

“Adding Guillermo’s expertise – and passion – for technology as well as experience as a global leader is a tremendous asset to Kloudspot,” said Ravi Akireddy, founder and president. “I have had the pleasure of knowing him for more than a decade and have seen first-hand the positive impact he made on Cisco and the many organizations he has been part of. Kloudspot is excited for G to accelerate the company’s expansion and growth as a market-leading analytics platform.”

Prior to Cisco, Diaz held senior leadership positions with some of tech industry’s most respected companies, including Silicon Graphics, Intelligent Electronics (Ingram Micro), and Alza Corporation (Johnson & Johnson). He began his career in telecommunications with the U.S. Navy, where a military scholarship led to his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Regis University in Colorado.

Diaz’s work is also inspired by purpose through his relentless efforts in pioneering and sponsoring the Latino and Veterans organizations within Cisco as well as broadly in the industry and beyond. Throughout his career, Diaz has been consistently recognized as a trailblazer, with numerous awards for his performance and contributions; these include being named “One to Watch” by CIO Magazine.

About Kloudspot

Kloudspot is the leader in enabling digital transformation for business by creating intelligence and engagement systems over cloud managed wireless and sensor networks. Kloudspot’s Situational Awareness platform provides business value through analytics that convert physical actions of people and devices (IoT) transforming them into real-time digital insights that can be harnessed to simplify and deliver better customer experiences. www.kloudspot.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : End of Day
PU
01:33pFHFA Issues RFI on FHLBank Membership
PU
01:32pENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD : Attends PDAC
AQ
01:32pFDA Clears Novalung for Treatment of Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure
PR
01:31pESSITY PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pLottery Market in US 2020-2024 | High Penetration of Smartphones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pBJ RESTAURANTS : Opens in North Attleboro, Massachusetts
AQ
01:30pQUEBECOR : Renewal of CBC / Radio-Canada's licences - CBC / Radio-Canada must become a strong public broadcaster again with a clear public service mandate
AQ
01:30pMaguire Energy Institute Honors Two Prominent Energy Leaders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group